KOKOMO RAINED OUT; SEAVEY IS INDIANA MIDGET WEEK CHAMP

Kokomo, Indiana (June 9, 2019)………Morning rain and continuing precipitation throughout the day has forced cancellation of Sunday’s “Indiana Midget Week” finale at Kokomo Speedway.

USAC and Kokomo Speedway are looking into the possibility of adding an additional USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget at the ¼-track later this year.

By virtue of the cancellation, Logan Seavey of Sutter, Calif. has claimed the 2019 “Indiana Midget Week” title.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship returns to action on Saturday, June 29, at The Dirt Oval at Route 66 in Joliet, Ill. Kokomo Speedway is back on Sunday, June 23, for the “Bob Darland Memorial” featuring Sprint Cars, 600cc Winged Micros, Thunder Cars and Hornets.