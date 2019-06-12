Dominic Scelzi Claims 360 Portion of Peter Murphy Classic with Roth Motorsports

PETERSEN MEDIA

With Peter Murphy playing an instrumental role in the start of Dominic Scelzi’s sprint car career, winning any portion of the Peter Murphy Classic has long been on Scelzi’s ‘to-do’ list since the race’s inception, and that became a reality on Saturday night as he picked up the win during the 360ci portion of the vent.

“It was a great weekend for our Roth Motorsports team, and to win the 360ci portion of the Peter Murphy Classic means so much to me on a personal level,” Dominic Scelzi said. “Thanks to Dennis and Teresa Roth, and everyone on this team for working so hard during two nights of racing.”

Saturday’s 360ci event was a continuation from the original date back in May, and by way of his second place finish on May 17th, Scelzi locked the Roth Enterprises/HR Livestock Transportation/Jason, Tara, and Cole Roth Cattle Co. No. 83 machine into the Pole Shuffle.

Finishing second in the shuffle, the Fresno, CA driver would start up front alongside Rico Abreu. With Abreu out front early, Scelzi searched the well prepared Thunderbowl Raceway surface, and actually used the low groove to get into the race lead right around the halfway point.

Continuing to work the bottom, a late restart would see Scelzi change his line and go top shelf as he would work the cushion the last handful of laps and race his way to a very special win during the Peter Murphy Classic.

Taking part in KWS action on Saturday night as well, Scelzi would kick the night off by timing in fifth quickest during time trials.

Picking up a third place finish in heat race competition, Scelzi would move into the Peter Murphy Classic feature event where he rolled off of the starting grid from the eighth starting position.

In a very action packed feature event, Scelzi would move forward well as he chased after position inside the Top-Five. Making some nice moves, Scelzi capped Saturday night with a fifth place finish.

Friday night, Scelzi and Roth Motorsports got some more track time in Tulare, CA as they competed with the Kings of Thunder 360 Series for the Chris and Brian Faria Memorial.

Timing in 12th quickest in time trials, Scelzi’s heat race win propelled him into the all-important Dash, where a third place finish put him in the second row of the feature event.

Working the top in one and two, Scelzi would run in the second position as he chased after leader, Ryan Bernal with a pesky Rico Abreu in his back pocket.

As the leaders found their way into traffic, a slower car would force Scelzi to hesitate enough to allow Abreu to sneak by for second as he slipped back to third, where he would finish.

“Really a fun weekend of racing back home, and am really excited with how things went,’ Scelzi said. “We were in contention all weekend long, and it was great to get this Roth Motorsports machine back in victory lane. Again, huge thanks to Dennis and Teresa Roth for giving me the opportunity to driver their car.”

The Roth Motorsports team would like to thank Roth Enterprises, HR Livestock Transportation, Jason, Tara, And Cole Roth Cattle Co., Roth Investments, FK Rod Ends, Weld Wheels, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Kent Performance, Kaeding Performance, and Smith Titanium for their support in 2019.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races: 12, Wins: 2, Top 5’s: 10, Top 10’s: 11.

ON TAP: Dominic Scelzi and Roth Motorsports return to racing action on June 22nd in Stockton, CA with the KWS.

