Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals this Weekend!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (June 11, 2019) – It’s Nationals Week in Dodge City!

Dodge City Raceway Park fires to life on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the Third Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals.

The three-day extravaganza offers up a unique format, post-race festivities on Friday, tasty treats and intense racing that could net a single driver more than $6,000 over the course of the weekend.

A $3,000 winner’s share is up for grabs in Saturday’s finale with lap money added to that total as well that could push it to as much as $4,500 with another $750 to win on each of the preliminary nights.

Each of the previous two renditions of the DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals came down to the last lap with Kevin Ramey fighting off a pair of rivals to top the 2017 edition and then Jake Martens denying a last-lap slider from Jake Bubak to take the crown last year.

Luke Cranston currently carries the hot hand at Dodge City Raceway Park with two wins in four starts including the most recent event held in conjunction with the United Rebel Sprint Series on June 1.

Other winners at Dodge City Raceway Park have been Brian Herbert and defending track champion Steven Richardson.

Along with the contingent of DCRP contenders, a number of URSS and Sprint Series of Oklahoma invaders among others are expected for the weekend.

The Vitals:

The What: The Third Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals. DCRP Sprint Cars versus United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS) and Sprint Series of Oklahoma (SSO) for three nights.

The When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 13-15. Races begin at 7:30 p.m. each night.

The Where: Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south.

The Format: All cars run each night. Thursday and Friday heat races lined up according to pill draw with passing points in effect to determine “B” Main(s) and “A” Main lineup each night. Top 8 in passing points will redraw for feature starting position with 9-16 in passing points making up rows five through eight of the “A” Main. Balance will go to two or three “B” Mains based upon car count to fill out the 22-car “A” Main.

Event points will be awarded as follows to determine Saturday night lineups:

Heat Races – 1st – 20, 2nd -18, 3rd – 16, 4th – 14th, etc.

Additionally, 0.5 points will be awarded for each heat race position gained and 0.3 points will be deducted for each position lost in heat race competition.

A Feature Points: 1st – 100, 2nd – 95, 3rd – 91, 4th – 88, 5th – 85, 6th – 82, 7th – 79, 8th – 76, 9th – 73, 10th – 70, 11th – 68, 12th – 66, 13th – 64, 14th – 62, 15th -60, 16th – 58th, 17th – 56, 18th – 54, 19th – 52, 20th – 50, 21st – 48, 22nd – 46.

B Main Non-Transfers – 1st – 44, 2nd -42, 3rd – 40, etc.

Saturday:

Top 6 in combined points from Thursday and Friday lock-in to the Triple A Trucking Dash for Cash ($1,000 total purse) to determine lineup for front three rows of the feature.

Balance go to heat races lined up based upon overall point totals from the previous two nights with an invert of six. Saturday heat points (1st – 30, 2nd – 27, 3rd – 24, 4th – 21, 5th – 18, etc.) are added to preliminary night totals to determine balance of “A” Main and “B” Main(s) lineups. Top ten total go to positions 7-16 of “A” Main, balance to “B” Main(s).

The Payout: Saturday – 1st – $3,000, 2nd – $2,000, 3rd – $1,700, 4th – $1,400, 5th – $1,100, 6th – $900, 7th – $800, 8th – $700, 9th – $600, 10th – $500, 11th – $475, 12th – $450, 13th – $425, 14th – $400, 15th – $400, 16th – $400, 17th – $400, 18th – $400, 19th – $400, 20th – $400, 21st – $400, 22nd – $400. Non-Qualifiers: $100.

Plus – $50/$30/$20 lap money for 1st, 2nd and 3rd each of the 30 laps.

Plus – Triple A Dash for Cash for top 6 in combined preliminary points that sets first three rows of feature lineup: 1st – $300, 2nd – $200, 3rd – $150, 4th – $150, 5th – $100, 6th – $100.

Thursday and Friday – 1st – $750, 2nd – $500, 3rd – $400, 4th – $350, 5th – $325, 6th – $300, 7th – $275, 8th – $250, 9th – $225, 10th – $200, 11th – $175, 12th – $150, 13th – $125, 14th – $125, 15th – $125, 16th – $125, 17th – $125, 18th – $125, 19th – $125, 20th – $125, 21st – $125, 22nd – $125. Non-Qualifiers: $100.

The Entries: The current list of entries stands at more than 30 and counting with more expected over the coming days. The full list of entries is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/driver-info/dcrp-305-sprint-car-nationals/entries/.

The Lap Sponsors: In addition to an already hefty payout, another $3,000 in lap money will be distributed in Saturday night’s 30-lap championship feature. Each lap will be worth $100 with the leader collecting $50, second-place picking up $30 and third-place earning $20.

Only one lap remains unclaimed. To secure your lap or secure a Hard Charger, Hard Luck, etc., sponsorship, contact Lonnie Wheatley at lonniewheatley@gmail.com or Tommie Estes at 620-225-3277 before they’re gone.

Lap 1 – Adams Roofing

Lap 2 – Martens Machine Shop

Lap 3 – Precise Racing

Lap 4 – T L H

Lap 5 – Blake & Robin Stocking

Lap 6 – Martens Machine Shop

Lap 7 – Adams Racing

Lap 8 – Lachlan Lewis

Lap 9 – Hilker Trucking

Lap 10 – Scott’s Auto Shop

Lap 11 – Hilker Trucking

Lap 12 – Martens Machine Shop

Lap 13 – Easton Lewis

Lap 14 – Precise Racing

Lap 15 – VG Hay Inc.

Lap 16 – Branded BBQ

Lap 17 – Chad Salem Racing

Lap 18 – Precise Racing

Lap 19 – Martens Machine Shop

Lap 20 – S and S Trailer Sales

Lap 21 – Mid-America Millwright

Lap 22 – Salem’s Custom Awards

Lap 23 – A&A Fireworks

Lap 24 – Precise Racing

Lap 25 – www.sprintcarmania.com

Lap 26 – Gary Foulton

Lap 27 – Bishop Racing Components

Lap 28 – Precise Racing

Lap 29 – Martens Machine Shop

Lap 30 – Kent Lampe

The Regulations: Standard Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car rules will be in effect for the Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals, with the following items to be noted:

—Right rear tire may be either the Hoosier Racesaver or Hoosier 105×16.0-15 Medium or 105×18.0-15 Hard. Any tire is allowed on the other three corners. All tires must durometer a minimum of 35.

—Top wing (maximum 5×5) must be totally flat to run a wicker bill up to two inches. No wicker bills permitted on dished wings. Sideboards on the top wing must be 90 degrees square to center foil. The leading edge of the nose wing can be no further forward than 20 inches of the leading edge of the front axle.

—Cockpit adjustable weight jacks, shocks or wings will not be permitted. Titanium brakes are okay.

— Kingpin-to-kingpin tether mandatory. SFI-approved front axle tether is strong recommended and will be mandatory for all Sprint Cars beginning in 2019..

The Pit Party: The Richardson Trucking Pit Party will take place upon the completion of Friday night’s racing action. All teams and fans are invited to enjoy the fun with a live band on hand and free pizza for those with armbands while supplies last.

The Tasty Stuff: In addition to the track’s substantial offering of concession items, the Taqueria La Estrella taco truck will be on hand each day to serve breakfast and lunch.

The Wash: A location to wash cars in the pits will be provided.

The Support: The KARS (Kansas Antique Racers) club will be on hand each night. IMCA Hobby Stocks will join Thursday’s card, IMCA Stock Cars will be in action on Friday and IMCA Sport Modifieds will round out Saturday’s finale.

Past Champions: Each of the previous renditions of the Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals have come down to spirited last-lap battles for the lead with winners hailing from Texas and Oklahoma.

2017 – Kevin Ramey (Fort Worth, TX)

2018 – Jake Martens (Fairview, OK)

The Tickets & Pit Passes: Tickets to the Thursday and Friday preliminary events are only $12 for each night with Saturday’s finale just $20 while children eleven and under are free each night. Pit passes are $30 for each night.

The Entry Fee: Entries submitted by Thursday, June 6, are just $50 with pit passes only $20 per night for the driver. Entries received after the June 6 deadline are $75 with pit passes at $30 per night.

Entry forms for the $3,000-to-win event set for June 13-15 are available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/DCRP-305-Sprint-Car-Nationals-2019-Entry-Form.pdf.

The Accommodations: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dodge City located at 201 4th Avenue is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. Race fans staying at the Holiday Inn & Suites Dodge City will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit when making reservations. Contact the Holiday Inn Express at 620-225-1000.

Race fans staying at the Holiday Inn & Suites Dodge City will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit when making reservations.

In total, the 2019 season atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval is slated for 18 nights of action along with another eight Sunday cards atop the newly-constructed 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

The complete slate of 2019 events at DCRP is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Lubbock Wrecker Service has over 50 years of collective experience providing heavy duty, medium duty, and light vehicle towing. Their licensed, bonded, insured drivers are true professionals to handle all your towing needs, no matter the size. Whether you need a vehicle towed just for removal, or if you need an emergency wrecker, Lubbock Wrecker Service has two locations to serve you. More information regarding Lubbock Wrecker Service is available at www.lubbockwrecker.com or by calling 806-748-1044 or 325-573-6300.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.