Paul Nienhiser Gets The Broom Out

Competing with the MOWA both Friday and Saturday night, Paul Nienhiser flexed his muscle as he picked up his fifth and sixth wins of the season and swept the weekend of events.

“After a pretty dismal weekend of racing, we came back pretty strong and grabbed two more wins on two really slick tracks,” Nienhiser said. “Great to get two wins, and get better both nights.”

Friday night at Lee County Speedway Nienhiser would endure power steering issues prior to his heat race, and just narrowly made the call. Lining up fifth, Nienhiser would flex his muscle and work his way forward to finish second and earn a spot in the redraw.

Having a good luck charm pull his pill, the magical ‘1’, put the Chapin, IL chauffer on the pole aboard his CAM2 Blue Blood Racing Oil/Mason Sound/Innovative Design backed No. 9x entry.

Actually slipping back to third in the early stages of the race as Bill Balog and Mason Daniel got by, Nienhiser would work around the speedway as he would soon find some patchy rubber going down.

Getting back into the mix, Nienhiser would use a couple of restarts to his advantage as he powered back into the lead, and managed traffic well to capture his fifth win of the season.

Heading to Spoon River Speedway on Saturday night, Nienhiser again went to work early in the night as another charge to second in heat race action again locked him into the all-important redraw.

Pulling the three, Nienhiser would bide his time early in the feature, as he worked the middle and high grooves holding down the final spot on the podium.

Using the high side to his advantage, Nienhiser would go to work and make his way up to the top spot as he pounded the cushion.

Keeping an eye out for rubber, Nienhiser would stay committed to the cushion until slower traffic was able to keep pace with him down in the rubber and he moved down and persevered the lead and capped the weekend sweep.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for all of their hard work,” Nienhiser said. “Things are going well, and hopefully we can continue to win races.”

Nienhiser would like to thank CAM2 Blue Blood Racing Oil, Mason Sound, Innovative Design, Bradshaw Custom Pumping, Wessler Bros. Agency, Bob Hawks Auto Body, Littleton Storm & Timber, Fierce Herbicide, Sunstoppers Window Tinting, Engler Machine and Tool, FK Indy, Rider Racing Engines, Kaeding Performance, Smith Titanium Products, Vortex Wings, Signature Signs and Design, and Team Simpson for their continued support.

2019 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-17, Wins-6, Top 5’s-9, Top 10’s-11

ON TAP: Nienhiser is set for some 305ci action this weekend as he will be a Jacksonville Speedway on Friday night, and in Burlington, IA on Saturday.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Paul Nienhiser by following him on Twitter @Paul_Nienhiser or by clicking over to www.paulnienhiser.com.

