Photo Gallery: 2019 Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Attica Raceway Park All Star Circuit of Champions, Attica Fremont Championship Series, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Start of a heat race at Attica Raceway Park. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Tony Stewart. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Lee Jacobs goes for a wild ride at Attica Raceway Park. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) D.J. Foos. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Start of a heat race at Attica Raceway Park. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) T.J. Michael. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Cap Henry (#4) and Andrew Paker (#57x) get together. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Bill Balog (#17B) inside of Hunter Schuerenberg. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Aaron Reutzel (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Kyle Larson in victory lane with his son. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Drivers meeting. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Kyle Larson. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Nate Dussel. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Joey Saldana. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Hunter Schuerenberg. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Parker Price-Miller. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Ayrton Olsen. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Cory Eliason. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Dale Blaney. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Cale Conley. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Kyle Larson. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Justin Peck. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Greg Wilson (#W20), Cory Eliason (#26), and Byron Reed (#5R). (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo)