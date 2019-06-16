Schweikart Wins at Clinton County

Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Clinton County Motor Speedway
Mill Hall, PA
Friday June 14, 2019
Feature:
1. 78-Dale Schweikart
2. 52-Jeffery Weaver
3. 33-Scott Lutz
4. 4J-Jacob Gomola
5. 14P-Sydney Prince
6. 19-Tylor Cochran
7. R6-Reed Thompson
8. 26-Ryan Lynn
9. 21-Rob Felix
10. 92-Dylan Proctor
11. 83-Larry McVau
12. 72-Dave Guss, Jr.
13. 19X-Kruz Kepner
14. 67-Ken Duke
15. 7-Jim Kennedy
16. 78C-Dakota Schweikart
17. 22-Mike Murphy
18. 23-Nathan Gramley
19. 15-Neil Petock
DNS. 00S-Randy Sterling