Gas City I-69 Speedway to Host ‘Jerry Gappens Sr. Memorial’ Friday

By Linda Mansfield

GAS CITY, Ind., June 17 — Top sprint cars drivers from the Midwest will converge on Gas City I-69 Speedway this Friday night in hopes of adding their name to the “Jerry Gappens Sr. Memorial Cup” and collect the $2,000 prize.

Last year this event generated one of the most exciting and closest finishes in Gas City I-69 Speedway history, as C.J. Leary of Greenfield, Ind. won the inaugural “Jerry Gappens Sr. Memorial” non-wing sprint car race by inches.

The final two laps featured three-wide racing for first place, as Leary used the top groove to narrowly nip Matt Westfall of Pleasant Hill, Ohio and Shane Cockrum of Benton, Ill. at the line. Leary, 23, was also in the news last weekend for winning the 2019 USAC “Eastern Storm” title.

The sprint cars will be joined by UMP-style modifieds, street stocks, hornets and AMSA mini-sprints at Gas City this Friday night.

Intermission entertainment will feature the Korporal Candyman Coin and Candy Scramble for kids on the front straightaway.

An adult general admission only costs $15, and kids 12 and under are free. A pit pass costs $30. The pit gate opens for competitors at 3 p.m., while the grandstands open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the first race is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. Parking is free.

The track is centrally located between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, and is just west of Exit 259 of Interstate 69.

The track offers a wide variety of food and reasonable prices at its concession stand, and even has a small playground for kids and a gift shop stocked with great racing-related items.

Fans can see the 2019 schedule and get additional information on the track’s website at GasCityI69Speedway.com. Fans can also follow it on Facebook (@GasCitySpeedwayOnTheGas), Twitter (@GasCitySpeedway) and Instagram (@GasCitySpeedway).