Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial at Beaver Dam Raceway for World of Outlaws

BEAVER DAM, Wisc. — June 18, 2019 — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series makes their annual visit to Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin for the 10th Annual Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial presented by Karavan Trailers on Saturday, June 22. To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the race, $20,000 will go to the winner. Also, Kasey Kahne, who retired from NASCAR competition, following the 2018 season, will be signing autographs from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on race day.

Daryn Pittman was victorious in the event last year, which has featured a different winner in each of the last eight editions of the race. This season will mark the 21th different year in which the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has visited Beaver Dam Raceway. This edition of the Up to Speed sets the stage for the 10th Annual Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial.

The track

Beaver Dam Raceway is a high-banked, third-mile. The track record 11.071 seconds was established by Daryn Pittman on June 24, 2017.

Past winners

Daryn Pittman earned his fourth-career win at Beaver Dam Raceway in 2018, but first in the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial.

Shane Stewart won the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial in 2017. The veteran driver started fourth and took the lead from Greg Wilson on the 25th lap and held off Kerry Madsen, who powered his way from the 21st starting spot to finish second.

Bill Balog scored a popular victory in the 2016 edition of the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial. That win marked the first time an IRA driver had defeated the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Brad Sweet won the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial in 2014. Donny Schatz, the 10-time and defending Outlaws champion, won the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial in 2015 and also was victorious at the high-banked, third-mile in 2002. Kraig Kinser took the checkered flag first in the 2012 edition of the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial.

Near the front

Donny Schatz has been one of the most consistent drivers at Beaver Dam with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, dating back to 1997. The North Dakota native has a pair of wins at Beaver Dam to go along with 18 top-10 finishes, with 13 of those being top-five performances. Schatz’s most recent win at Beaver Dam came in 2015.

Consistency is key

Daryn Pittman also has sensational stats at Beaver Dam Raceway. The 2013 series champion has a series-best four win at the track. Pittman has finished among the top-10 in 14 of his 18 starts at the track with 11 of those being top-five performances.

On the podium

Shane Stewart has finished first or second in each of his last two starts at Beaver Dam Raceway. The veteran driver was victorious at the track in 2017 and finished second last year. Stewart has seven top-10 finishes in nine starts at the high-banked, third-mile, with four of those being top-five performances.

Sheer determination

Brad Sweet scored a gritty win at Beaver Dam Raceway in 2014. That victory came a night after he was involved in a vicious wreck in Iowa, which cut his car in half and sent him to the hospital with an ankle injury. Less than 24 hours later, Sweet was back behind the wheel and gutted out the 40-laps to pick up the win. Sweet finished third last year at Beaver Dam and has four top-five finishes in six-career starts at the track.

Return visit

Carson Macedo, the leading contender for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award, with the World of Outlaws this season, is a past winner at Beaver Dam Raceway with the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association (IRA). Macedo won the Scott Semmelman Memorial in 2017. The Californian also won down the road in Beaver Dam at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in IRA completion in 2016, which marked his first-career IRA win.

Running up front

David Gravel has shown great consistency in his career at Beaver Dam Raceway. The 26-year-old has five top-10 finishes in seven appearances at the track. Gravel finished a career-best fifth in 2016 at the third-mile.

Racking up the starts

Jason Sides and Kraig Kinser each have competed in 15 or more races at Beaver Dam Raceway in their respective career. Kinser won at the track in 2012 and has six top-10 finishes over the years, while Sides has nine runs among the top-10, including a runner-up finish in 2003.

The younger set

Jacob Allen and Logan Schuchart have each made five starts at Beaver Dam Raceway in their young career. Allen finished a career-best fourth at the track last year, which bettered a ninth-place showing in 2016. Schuchart finished 10th last year, which marked his third-career top-10 finish at the track.

Building a notebook

Sheldon Haudenschild and Brent Marks have each made two starts at Beaver Dam Raceway, while Ian Madsen made his debut at the track last year. Each has a top-10 finish, with Madsen’s sixth-place effort, the best of the lot. Marks scored his first-career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series win in Wisconsin last year at Wilmot Raceway.

Invaders

A strong contingent of drivers who follow the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association (IRA) full-time, are tentatively expected to be in attendance. Bill Balog, who won at Beaver Dam in 2016 against the Outlaws, leads the IRA contingent, along with Scotty Thiel, who won an IRA race at Wilmot last weekend and Jeremy Schultz, a past IRA champion, who hails from Beaver Dam.

