JACKSON, Mn. (June 21, 2019) — The event scheduled for Friday at Jackson Motorplex for the Midwest Sprint Touring Series / NSL Midwest Power Series, NSL 360 Non-Wing Sprint Car Series, and Sprint Series of Minnesota was rained out. The next scheduled event at Jackson Motorplex the AGCO Jackson Nationals June 27-29 featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.