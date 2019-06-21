LIVE Auction at Skagit Speedway Saturday Benefits National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum!

Knoxville, IA, June 19, 2019 – A LIVE auction benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum will take place this Saturday, June 22, in conjunction with the 48th Annual Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup at the Skagit Speedway near Alger, Washington. The auction will be held Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. in Section F of the Skagit Speedway grandstand.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa. Items will include die-casts, clothing, collectibles, one of a kind items, and more.

Autographed items from Kasey Kahne, Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon, Steve Kinser, Donny Schatz, Doug Wolfgang, Sammy Swindell, Kyle Larson, Jac Haudenschild, Bryan Clauson, Jeff Swindell, Steve Beitler, and more will be included! Dozens of items will be a part of the auction.

“Steve Beitler and all the folks at Skagit Speedway have been such great partners of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum,” says Executive Director Bob Baker. “It’s a pleasure to be able to work with them again during the 48th Annual Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup. Hopefully, fans can support the auction efforts and stop by our table during the week.”

The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum booth will be open all weekend as well, with raffle tickets for a Seven-night Australian Sprint Car Vacation giveaway as well as sign-up for the 2019 torch red ZO6 Corvette Sweepstakes!

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!