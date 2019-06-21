New York Nationals Qualifier This Saturday at Land of Legends for The Patriot Sprint Tour

By Paul Harkenrider

(Canandaigua, NY)

This Saturday’s (June 22) Patriot Sprint Tour A-Main winner at Land of Legends will automatically qualify for the prestigious September event. Chuck Hebing has already ensured himself into the race after winning the first PST race at Land of Legends back in May.

This will be the 17th time in tour history the Patriots will visit the famed half mile at the Ontario County Fairgrounds but only six different winners have been able to win under the PST banner. Those drivers include Tim Barnard, Chuck Hebing, George Suprick, Jason Barney, Bryan Howland, and Steve Poirier.

This will be the series fifth race in 2019 as Davie Franek has a very slim seven-point advantage over Joe Trenca. Jordan Thomas, Jared Zimbardi, and Kyle Drum are all within striking distance from Franek’s point lead.

Franek has two wins on the year heading into Saturday with victories at Woodhull and Ransomville, two tracks he has never visited until this season. Despite no wins, Trenca has been very consistent with a pair of fourth place finishes and most recently a seventh-place finish at the Selinsgrove Speedway. Jordan Thomas also been consistent in 2019 with two podium finishes at Land of Legends and Ransomville along with a sixth-place finish at Woodhull Raceway. Jared Zimbardi and Kyle Drum are beginning find their strides recently with strong runs at Ransomville and Selinsgrove.

2019 Patriot Sprint Tour Point Standings: 1) 28F-Davie Franek (574) 2) 98-Joe Trenca (567) 3) 79-Jordan Thomas (556) 4) 35-Jared Zimbardi (529) 5) 47-Kyle Drum (528) 6) 22-Jonathan Preston (403) 7) 67-Pete Richardson (368) 8) 17z-Josh Azzi (371) 9) 16L-Roger Levesque 10) 36-Steve Doell (324)