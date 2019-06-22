Jared Horsman Leads Wire-to-Wire at Crystal

Great Lakes Super Sprints
Crystal Motor Speedway
Crystal, MI
Saturday June 22, 2019
Feature: 1. 17 – Jared Horstman, 2. 71 – Ayrton Olson, 3. 7C – Phil Gressman, 4. 49T – Gregg Dalman, 5. 11R – Chase Ridenour, 6. 24D – Danny Sams, 7. 85 – Dustin Daggett, 8. 22M – Dan McCarron, 9. 49 – Shawn Dancer, 10. 7B – Trevor Berry, 11. 27 – Brad Lamberson, 12. 18S – Michael Summers, 13. 22 – Shawn Murray, 14. 27X – Jared Lamberson, 15. 20A – Andy Chehowski, 16. 16W – Garrett Saunders, 17. 10 – Kyle Poortenga, 19. 8 – Justin Ward, 20. 28M – Conner Morrell, 21. 7M – Brandon Moore, 22. 19J – Linden Jones.