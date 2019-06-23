Robby Josett Wins USAC Western Midget Feature at Ventura

From Lance Jennings

VENTURA, Ca. – (June 22, 2019) – Making his first start of the campaign, Robby Josett (Santa Clarita, CA) outdueled Robert Dalby, Jake Swanson, and Ben Worth to win at Ventura Raceway. Driving Keith Ford’s #73K Naturipe / Sun Valley AG Transport TCR, Josett reclaimed the lead on the tenth circuit and stormed to the fifth USAC Western States Midget triumph of his career. Swanson, Dalby, Cody Swanson, and defending champion Michael Faccinto rounded out the top-five drivers.

Randi Pankratz earned the night’s Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a tenth place run from nineteenth. C.J. Sarna claimed the Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish in the feature.

Jerome Rodela made his first start of the season earned the Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award by posting a time of 11.873 over the 23-car roster.

The ten-lap heat race victories went to Sarna (Extreme Mufflers First Heat), David Prickett (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat), and Cory Elliott (Competition Suspension Inc. / Ultra Shield Race Products Third Heat).

On July 20th, the USAC Western States Midgets will make their only appearance of the year at Petaluma Speedway.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES RACE RESULTS: June 22, 2019 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Jerome Rodela, 25, Malloy-11.873; 2. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-12.029; 3. Jake Swanson, 73S, Ford-12.107; 4. Ben Worth, 5G, Alexander-12.198; 5. Robby Josett, 73K, Ford-12.259; 6. Cody Swanson, 71S, Campbell-12.302; 7. Shannon McQueen, 7, McQueen-12.312; 8. Robert Dalby, 4D, Dalby-12.326; 9. Cory Elliott, 11E, Elliott-12.344; 10. Michael Faccinto, 68, Six8-12.448; 11. Clayton Ruston, 7R, CR-12.525; 12. Kyle Beilman, 31B, Beilman-12.532; 13. C.J. Sarna, 20, Sarna-12.595; 14. David Prickett, 22Q, Neverlift-12.673; 15. Troy Morris III, 07X, Trinity-12.689; 16. Dylan Ito, 73, Ford-12.715; 17. Mike Leach Jr., 33P, Leach-12.716; 18. Gage Rucker, 11K, Kruseman-12.934; 19. Randi Pankratz, 8, Pankratz-12.937; 20. Bryan Drollinger, 71D, Drollinger-13.531; 21. John Dyson, 16K, Kruseman-13.533; 22. Ron Hazelton, 15, Hazelton-NT, 23, Marvin Mitchell, 78, Mitchell-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Sarna, 2. Faccinto, 3. McQueen, 4. Worth, 5. Rodela, 6. Pankratz, 7. Ito, 8. Hazelton. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Prickett, 2. Josett, 3. Dalby, 4. Liggett, 5. Ruston, 6. Leach, 7. Drollinger. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Elliott, 2. J.Swanson, 3. C.Swanson, 4. Morris, 5. Beilman, 6. Rucker, 7. Dyson. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Robby Josett (3), 2. Jake Swanson (5), 3. Robert Dalby (8), 4. Cody Swanson (2), 5. Michael Faccinto (10), 6. Cory Elliott (9), 7. Shannon McQueen (1), 8. David Prickett (14), 9. Austin Liggett (6), 10. Randi Pankratz (19), 11. Gage Rucker (18), 12. Jerome Rodela (7), 13. C.J. Sarna (13), 14. Troy Morris III (15), 15. Mike Leach Jr. (17), 16. Marvin Mitchell (23, #25M Mitchell), 17. Ben Worth (4), 18. Clayton Ruston (11), 19. Dylan Ito (16), 20. Bryan Drollinger (20), 21. Ron Hazelton (22), 22. John Dyson (21), 23. Kyle Beilman (12). NT

**Ito flipped on lap 27 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-6 Josett, Laps 7-9 Worth, Laps 10-30 Josett.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Randi Pankratz (19th to 10th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: C.J. Sarna.

NEW USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINTS: 1-Liggett-287, 2-Elliott-265, 3-Dalby-243, 4-McQueen-231, 5-Prickett-229, 6-Sarna-201, 7-Worth-181, 8-C.Swanson-173, 9-Pankratz-164, 10-J.Swanson-156.

NEXT USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET RACE: July 20 – Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, California