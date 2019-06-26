“410” SPRINT CARS RETURN TO SHARON

by Mike Leone

Hartford, OH June 25, 2019 After a beautiful Saturday last week that allowed Sharon Speedway to return to racing after back-to-back disappointing rain outs for the “Steel Valley Pro Stock Nationals” and Ohio Sprint Speedweek, track officials are hoping that the good weather continues this Saturday night (June 29) for another Menards “Super Series” event. Kams Electric Night will feature the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars, Gibson Insurance Agency Stock Cars, HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, and the Summit Racing Equipment Econo Mods. It’s Armed Forces Night with free general admission for veterans and those in active service. Race time is 7 p.m.

The “410” Sprint Cars have put on two tremendous shows this year with Cole Duncan withstanding the challenges of Tony Stewart for the $3,000 FAST-sanctioned victory that came over an excellent field of 43 cars back on May 11, then A.J. Flick out-dueled George Hobaugh for the $3,000 non-sanctioned win on May 18 with 33 cars on hand. Unfortunately the May 4 and June 18 All Star races were rained out in addition to the June 1 non-sanctioned show.

Last year, the “410” Sprint Car events had at least 29 cars present every night with eight different winners in eight events. Duncan and Flick’s first career Sharon wins at the last two shows have accounted for 10 different winners in the last 10 races! Will there will be an 11th straight different winner this Saturday night!? $3,000 will again be on the line with $250 to-start the 30-lap feature.

Saturday will utilize the hot lap/group qualifying format that has been used at all “Super Series” Sprint Car events the last two years. Two to three cars will qualify at a time only amongst their heat race group. The fastest four in each heat will be inverted with the top three redrawing plus the fastest transferring non-top three finisher if there are three heats or the top two plus the two fastest transferring non-top two finishers if there are four heats. The B main will be lined up heads up on heat race finishes. Heat and B main finish(es) will complete the 24-car starting lineup. Mufflers are not required and there are no registration or entry fees.

The Stock Cars last competed on June 8 when defending Gibson Insurance Agency Champion, Chris McGuire, captured his first win of the season. On June 14, they completed their qualifying for the “Steel Valley Pro Stock Nationals” that ended up being rained out the following day and rescheduled to September 7. Other winners this season include Bobby Whitling on May 18 when he ended a seven-year Sharon winless drought and Chris Schneider at the May 11 show that was actually the 2018 “Apple Festival Nationals” make-up, worth $2,000. McGuire has a 10-point lead on Curt J. Bish with Andy Thompson, Steve D’Apolito, and Larry Kugel completing the top five.

With a new car this year, Rob Kristyak has been hot of late in the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds. The former Big-Block Modified racer has won two of the last three races at Sharon including last Saturday night’s exciting one in addition to winning on Friday night at Raceway 7. The Bristolville, Ohio driver leads the HTMA/Precise Racing Products points by 10 over Kole Holden with Tony Tatgenhorst, Jacob Jordan, and Chas Wolbert completing the top five. Kristyak also leads RUSH’s $3,000 to-win Weekly Series points. Also on Saturday night, the “Wheelman” race for non-winners presented by Ohio Intra Express and C&R Tire will take place at the end of the night. David Kalb, Jr. has won two of the three races, but it’s Amelia Clay of Warren, Ohio leading the points.

The Econo Mods are hoping to complete their first show since back on May 18. Ty Rhoades captured the victory on that night and leads the Summit Racing Equipment points. The only other show to be completed was the 2018 “Apple Festival Nationals” make-up on May 11 when Kyle Miller won his biggest career race worth $750. The Econo Mods were set for their richest show in history on June 15, but that show was rained out after Dwayne Clay set fast time for the $2,000 to-win show that will be made up on September 7. Several of the Econo Mod racers have competed with the Outlaw Mods in the two “Bickerstaff Cup” Series races on June 8 and June 22.

Racers in the three weekly divisions are reminded that 24 or more cars results in the highest purse structure being paid. And also drivers that fail to qualify for the feature if a B main is run receive a free pit pass for the following week in addition to tow money.

Pits will be open throughout the afternoon on Saturday with pit passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while the main grandstands open at 5. Drivers meeting will be at 6:00 p.m. followed by Sprint engine starts at 6:15 and group qualifying at 6:30. Heat races are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Grandstand admission for those 14 and over is $13, while senior citizens are $10. Patio seating upgrades are just $5 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. In order to reserve either of these ahead of time, call the office Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 330-772-5481. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE! Pit passes are $30. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

Coming up on Saturday, July 6 will be the “Lou Blaney Memorial” featuring the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars racing for $6,000 to-win along with The Mod Tour for big blocks competing for $2,000 to-win.

Sharon Speedway is owned by the Blaney, Weller, and Kirila Families and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on Twitter @sharonspdwy.