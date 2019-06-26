SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY HOSTS TWO-RACE WEEKEND JUNE 29-30

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway will host a blockbuster two-race weekend this Saturday and Sunday, June 29-30, with racing scheduled for 7:30 p.m. both nights. Track gates will open at 5 p.m.

This Saturday will be the track’s annual Kids Night with kids and students ages 17 and under admitted free. The racing action Saturday will feature the 360 sprint cars, super late models, pro stocks, and roadrunners sponsored by Sunbury Eagles Club. Track gates will open at 5 p.m.

The super late models will compete in a 25-lap appreciation race Saturday paying $2,500 to win with the top five spots increased to $1,200, $800, $700, and $550.

There will be lots of games, giveaways, and activities for young race fans throughout the night’s racing program.

Fans of all ages can meet several drivers and see their race cars up close in the grandstand midway as part of a pre-race autograph session. At intermission, children ages 12 and under will have the opportunity to race their big wheels, power wheels, and bicycles down the frontstretch. All participants will be required to wear helmets.

Selinsgrove Speedway will swing back into action this Sunday with the annual Middleswarth Potato Chips Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial PA Speedweek Series race for 410 sprint cars plus the PASS 305 sprint cars.

The open wheel doubleheader will feature the 410 sprint cars in a 30-lap main event paying $5,000 to win and $400 to start. The 305 sprint cars will compete in a 20-lap race.

Selinsgrove Raceway Park, the one-fifth mile track located inside of Selinsgrove Speedway’s half-mile oval, will present a complete program of go kart racing at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, featuring a pro series race for the adult cage animal class. Track gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook. The track office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

EVENT: Kids Night / 360 Sprint Cars ($2,000 To Win), Super Late Models ($2,500 To Win), Pro Stocks ($400 To Win) & Roadrunners ($300 To Win) Sponsored by Sunbury Eagles Club

Pit & Grandstand Gates Open: 5PM

Race Time: 7:30PM

Admission for Saturday, June 29: Adults $15; Students/Kids Ages 17 & Under FREE; Pit Passes $30

SUNDAY, JUNE 30:

EVENT: PA Speedweek Bogar/Opperman Memorial for 410 Sprint Cars Plus PASS 305 Sprint Cars Sponsored by Middleswarth Potato Chips

Pit & Grandstand Gates Open: 5PM

Race Time: 7:30PM

Purse for PA Speedweek Finale for 410 Sprint Cars: 1) $5,000 2) $2,500 3) $2,000 4) $1,700 5) $1,500 6) $1,300 7) $1,200 8) $1,100 9) $1,050 10) $1,000 11) $900 12) $750 13) $600 14) $500 15) $450 16) $440 17) $430 18) $425 19) $420 20) $415 21) $410 22) $405 23) $400 24) $400

Admission for Sunday, June 30: Adults $20; Students (12-17) $10; Kids 11 & Under FREE; Pit Passes $30