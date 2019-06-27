DCRP Mid-Season Championships this Saturday!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (June 26, 2019) – The mud will be flying at Dodge City Raceway Park on Saturday night as the 3/8-mile clay oval in southwest Kansas hosts the Mid-Season Championships.

With the title chases all heating up, the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stock will all battle it out on Saturday night.

Saturday’s action that gets under way at 7:30 p.m. also offers $5 admission for those that are members of a Church Group and wearing their group’s apparel. Otherwise, general admission in just $12 with children 11 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

The title chases are far from decided with several divisions intensifying with each passing week, particularly the IMCA Modifieds that feature a tie for the lead and only 25 points separating the top five.

William Nusser and Trent Gray enter Saturday’s action tied for the Modified points lead with Jesse Smith just another five points back. Jake Schroeder and Joel Lane are both well within striking distance of the points lead as well with four different drivers reaching victory lane in as many events thus far.

After winning two of the initial four events of the season, Luke Cranston escaped the Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals with a 70-point lead in DCRP Sprint Car points over defending track champion Steven Richardson.

Snapping a 364-day winless streak at DCRP last time out on June 15, Woodward’s Jeff Kaup moved atop the point charts for the first time this season with just a 23 point advantage over Brian May.

Angel Munoz has gone four-for-five in the win column in the IMCA Stock Car ranks to open up a 71-point advantage over Chris Oliver while defending IMCA Hobby Stock champ Reagan Sellard has reeled off two wins in a row to stretch out a 74-point lead over Brian Thomas.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dodge City located at 201 4th Avenue is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. Race fans staying at the Holiday Inn & Suites Dodge City will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit when making reservations. Contact the Holiday Inn Express at 620-225-1000.

In total, the 2019 season atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval is slated for 18 nights of action along with another eight Sunday cards atop the newly-constructed 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

The complete slate of 2019 events at DCRP is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.