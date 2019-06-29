Photo Gallery: Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Jarett Andretti. (Bill Miller photo) J.J. Hughes. (Bill Miller photo) Dave Darland. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle. (Bill Miller photo) Thomas Meseraull. (Bill Miller photo) Clinton Boyles. (Bill Miller photo) Jarett Andretti. (Bill Miller photo) Mike Miller. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle won the 25 lap sprint car feature event at the Gas City I-69 Speedway on Friday night June 28, 2019. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle in Victory Lane at the Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle and his wife celebrate in Victory Lane at the Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle celebrates in Victory Lane. (Bill Miller photo) Related Stories: Cottle Edges Boyles for Gas City Victory Hopkins and Cottle Win Features at Gas City Cottle Wins Gas City Opener Short Wins KISS Round Three at Gas City Keith Bloom Jr. Drives to Gas City Victory Gas City I-69 SpeedwayPhoto Gallery