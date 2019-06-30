Steve Irwin Wins MTS Feature at Mt. Pleasant

Lane Automotive Michigan Traditional Sprints
Mt. Pleasant Speedway
Mt. Pleasant, MI
Saturday June 29, 2019
Feature: 1. 0 – Steve Irwin, 2. 2 – Mike Galadja, 3. 10S – Jay Steinebach, 4. 10 – Cody Howard, 5. 49T – Gregg Dalman, 6. 3A – Mike Astrauskas, 7. 0 – Joe Irwin, 8. 0C – Chris Vandewiele, 9. 44 – Tom Davies, 10. 9H – Gary Hayward, 11. 61S – Lukas Smith, 12. 13 – Ian Hunter, 13. 18 – Mark Irwin, 14. 11L – Travis Lacombe, 15. 5M – Mike Moore, 16. 6 – Rob Bearden, 17. 26 – Gabby Darling, 18. 7 – Bill Hartman, 19. 4 – Christy Graham, 20. 89 – Chris Pobanz, 21. 61X – Don Smith, 22. 24 – Eric Smith, 23. 4W – Tayte Williamson, 24. 99 – Gage Etgen