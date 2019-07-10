$2000 to-Win Wheatshocker Nationals This Weekend for United Rebel Sprint Series!

By David Smith Jr.

Oberlin, Kansas – July 8, 2019 – A staple on the series schedule happens this coming weekend as the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing heads to Rolling Plains Motor Speedway this coming Saturday and Sunday night for the 11th annual “Wheatshocker Nationals.”

This huge two-night event will be held in conjunction with the Ellis County Fair in Hays, Kansas.

There have been ten different Wheatshocker Nationals championship feature winners in the eleven events that have been held with C. J. Johnson of Quinter, Kansas the only driver to have won this event twice. The list of drivers who have reached victory lane on the final night of this annual event are: Jake Martens (2018), Andy Shouse (2017), Brian Herbert (2016), Zach Blurton (2015), Jake Bubak (2014), Rain (2013), Ty Williams (2012), Kasey Beckham (2011), C. J. Johnson (2010), Patrick Bourke (2009) and C. J. Johnson (2008).

Five rainouts have hampered the 2019 race season for 305-ci sprint car series while Bubak leads the tour in feature wins this season with four. Other drivers who have reached victory lane thus far this season include: Luke Cranston (2), Tanner Conn (1), Todd Plemons (1), Luke Cranston (1), Jason Martin (1) and Martens (1).

Two-time and defending URSS champion Blurton is one of two drivers to have competed in all the ten events that have been held. He currently holds a 56-point lead over Ty Williams while Jeremy Huish sits just 78-points out of the point lead. Tracey Hill, the only other driver who has competed in all ten events, currently sits fourth in the point standings while Martens rounds out the top five.

Sunday night’s championship finale will pay $2000 to the winner. Also a new Custom Pit Boss Pellet Grill will be awarded to the highest point earner for the two days courtesy of Lance Pittman and S&W Supply out of Hays Ks.

Pits will open at 4pm. Pit Pass for adults 13 & up will be $30.00 and kids 12 & under with parent or guardian $10.00.

General Admission will open at 5pm. Fair General Admission will be an IndividualFairPass for $20 (purchased prior to July 12th) or a Gate Ticket price of $15 each night. – for all 6 years of age & up. Green Flag will wave at 7pm each night.

Daily updates pertaining to the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing can be found on their official facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series and all-things URSS, including schedule, points, rules and more on their official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. Questions can be answered by calling series president Rick Salem (785) 475-7010.

In the staging lane: After this weekends two-night event at RPM Speedway, the tour will take the weekend off before returning to action the last weekend in July at the following venues: July 27 – Solomon County Speedway (Beloit, Ks), July 28 – Rush County Speedway (LaCrosse, Ks), July 31 – Thayer County Speedway (Delsher, Ne), August 1-3 – 2nd annual Belleville 305 Nationals.