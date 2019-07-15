Trombley Powers To Afton CRSA Win

By Toby Lagrange

Afton, NY (July 14th, 2019) –

Jeff Trombley matched his season opening win of about two months earlier Friday night and in the process moved closer towards his third consecutive series championship. The win his first career Sprint Car win at the Afton Motorsports Park.

Dalton Herrick and Alysha Bay led the field to the green with the duo battling for the top spot throughout the early stages of the race. As Herrick and Bay were entertaining the large Afton crowd via the low and middle grooves, Trombley took the Warren Alexson owned number 3A to the top side. Trombley would close in and take the lead.

Bay and Herrick would continue to put on a show for the fans, only now for positions two and three. Meanwhile fifth place starter Peter Dance and eighth place starter Darryl Ruggles began making waves. Dance and Ruggles battled for the fourth and fifth positions before Ruggles controlled fourth for good.

In the end no one could catch the former Modified champion Trombley. Trombley would pick up the win over Herrick, Bay, Ruggles and Dance. Heat races for the 19 car field were won by Thomas Radivoy, Bay and Trombley.

Two drivers – John Scarborough and Mark Connelly were forced to pull from the event following their heat races. Scarborough suffered engine troubles while Connelly had rear end issues.

The Prestige Pool & Spa Final Finisher Award went to Mike VanPelt, the Midstate Basement Authorities First Car Out Award went to Billy VanInwegen, the Maguire Family of Dealerships Magnificent Move of the Race Award went to Peter Dance, the Powder Tech Powder Coatings Hard Charger Award went to Justin Mills (13th to 7th) and the Magsarus Ignitions Electrifying Move of the Race Award went to Jeff Trombley.

The 2019 SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series is back in action this weekend with the first of back to back double header weekends. On Saturday July 20th the series heads to the Land of Legends Raceway and then on Sunday the series heads to the Thunder Mountain Speedway. Both events will pay $750 to win.

The Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series recognizes the following marketing partners for the 2019 season:

Round #4 – Afton Motorsports Park – A-Main Finish (25 Laps) – Jeff Trombley, Dalton Herrick, Alysha Bay, Darryl Ruggles, Peter Dance, Brett Jaycox, Justin Mills, Emily VanInwegen, Dana Wagner, Tyler Jashembowski, Thomas Radivoy, Jerry Sehn, Jesse Pruchnik, Johnny Kolosek, Mike VanPelt, Matt Priscott, Billy VanInwegen, John Scarborough (DNS), Mark Connely (DNS)