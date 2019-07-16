Kerry Madsen Leads Big Game Motorsports to Victory at Knoxville Raceway

Inside Line Promotions

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 15, 2019) – Big Game Motorsports had been on the cusp of scoring its first feature triumph of the season throughout the last couple of months.

The KI Crossbows team was missing the final piece, which arrived last Saturday at Knoxville Raceway. Kerry Madsen guided the car into the lead on the second lap of the 20-lap feature and executed until the checkered flag was waved.

“It’s a relief,” he said. “I was confident if we kept our head down and kept getting our cars better it’d fall in line.”

It was a solid night all around as the team qualified second quickest and placed sixth in a heat race. However, it wasn’t an easy night as the team changed an engine for precautionary reasons prior to the A Main. Madsen ranked fourth in overall points and with the feature being inverted by eight, it gave him the fifth starting position.

“We got a really good start in the A Main,” he said. “I was pretty good. I ran the bottom. The seas parted and I got a really good run to get to second. I did a slide job in turns one and two for the lead. Traffic was really packed so it was tricky to get through them without making any mistakes.

“When it’s one by one it’s not bad. When I got to them it was like a pack. When you get stalled that much people will be coming from behind. You pick the best lane and try not to open an opportunity to get passed. (If you get stalled) you run a defensive line and then once you’ve made a clean corner you get back after it.”

A couple of close calls in traffic toward the end were the only things to slow Madsen, who has 22 victories in the 410 sprint car division at Knoxville Raceway.

The team now heads to Ohio this week for four straight World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series races Wednesday through Saturday at Eldora Speedway near Rossburg for the Kings Royal.

“We’ll try to have the car the best we can and just go for it,” he said. “We’ll try to make winning decisions. It’s a different track now. There are some different characteristics than it used to have. It seems like our motors have been really good so that gives you a bit of confidence.”

Madsen won the Kings Royal in 2014. He has six World of Outlaws wins at the track since 2013.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 13 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 6 (6); Feature: 1 (5).

SEASON STATS –

26 races, 1 win, 7 top fives, 12 top 10s, 21 top 15s, 24 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Wednesday through Saturday at Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio, for the Kings Royal with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigGameMotorspt

KI CROSSBOWS –

Killer Instinct is passionately committed to developing high-performance crossbows with precision, accuracy and dependability in mind. The company combines superior craftsmanship with next-level design, technical innovation and uncompromising quality so you can have the ultimate confidence in your gear.

The Killer Instinct Crossbow lineup features the Hero 380 (rugged power fit for the hunt); the Brawler 400 (lightweight slugger for any sized hunter with ultimate size and balance); the Ripper 415 (wicked speed and wicked performance); and the Fruious Pro (compact muscle with the latest stealth performance and technology).

For more information, visit http://www.HuntKillerInstinct.com .