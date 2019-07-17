Badger Doubleheader at Sycamore & Angell Park

By Bryan Gapinski

Sun Prairie, Wis., July 16—The Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Series continues this weekend July 20-21, with a doubleheader.

Action starts off on Saturday Night July 20 at Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway. “The 84 Lumber Meet the Drivers & Cars Session”, an opportunity for fans to meet the drivers and get an up-close look at the midget race cars, will take place at the main grandstand when general admission gates open at 6 pm. Qualifying begins at 6:30 pm with races to follow. The event will be the third of six this season at Northern Illinois track.

The following evening Sunday Night July 21 action shifts to Angell Park Speedway. Joining Badger for the second time this year will be the “winged warriors” of the MSA Sprint Car Series. Grandstand seating opens at 4:30 pm; practice at 5:30 pm; with racing to follow.

The “Badger drivers meets & great”, opportunity for fans to meet the drivers before the evening’s events will take place at the Badger Souvenir trailer for thirty minutes behind the grandstand starting at 4:30 pm.

Jack Routson winner of the most recent Sycamore event leads Chase McDermand by eighteen points entering the weekend. Ryan Probst (-106), and Zach Boden (-107), are within striking distance as the series enters the midway point of year#83 for Badger.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Jack Routson 708; 2. Chase McDermand 690; 4. Ryan Probst 602; 3. Zach Boden 601; 5. Kevin Olson 499; 6. Brian Peterson 464; 7. Scott Hatton 447; 8. Mike Stroik 444; 9. Chase Jones 435; 10. Matt Rechek 391.