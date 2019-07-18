Dominic Scelzi Records Fifth Triumph of the Season

Inside Line Promotions

PETALUMA, Calif. (July 18, 2019) – Dominic Scelzi hustled to his fifth victory of the season last Friday at Ocean Speedway, where he guided Roth Motorsports to the dash and main event triumph.

It was an efficient night for Scelzi, who qualified fourth quickest and placed second in a heat race. He made the dash and redrew the pole position.

“We timed in decent and went third to second in the heat,” he said. “That wasn’t good enough to get into the dash. However, someone who qualified better than us won his heat race, which got us into the dash.”

The dash win gave Scelzi the pole for the main event.

“We were really good the first half of the race,” he said. “As the race went on the cushion got quite a bit bigger. We got really, really tight. Cole (Macedo) and I went back and forth a couple of times for the lead around Lap 15 and Lap 16. We were able to stay in front of him. Cole slid me again in turns one and two and I turned it back under him. A yellow came out and we had a restart with two laps to go. Then Bud (Kaeding) slid me in turns one and two. I was lucky enough to be able to turn off the cushion and race him back and pick up the win.”

Scelzi had to endure a handful of slide job attempts, but he maintained the top spot for his fifth win this season. He is only one victory away from tying his most trips to Victory Lane in a single season.

The weekend wrapped up on Saturday at Petaluma Speedway, which hosted a King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series event. Scelzi qualified fourth quickest, ended third in a heat race and finished where he started – fifth – in the dash.

“The track was locked down and hard to pass,” he said. “We ran fifth throughout the feature and Ryan Bernal got caught up with a lapped car. That put me to fourth and I ran there. Nobody could pass. It was locked down and you never lifted the whole time.”

Scelzi’s fourth-place outing marked his 17th top five of the season.

He is scheduled to race for Roth Motorsports this Friday and Saturday at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. Friday is a Civil War Sprint Car Series show and Saturday is a King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series event.

July 12 – Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. – Qualifying: 4; Heat race: 2 (3); Dash: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

July 13 – Petaluma Speedway in Petaluma, Calif. – Qualifying: 4; Heat race: 3 (3); Dash: 5 (5); Feature: 4 (5).

40 races, 5 wins, 17 top fives, 19 top 10s, 27 top 15s, 31 top 20s

Friday and Saturday at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif., with the Civil War Sprint Car Series and King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series

