Don’t Miss the LIVE Auction Benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Saturday at Eldora Speedway!

Knoxville, IA, July 19, 2019 – A LIVE auction benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum will take place this Saturday, July 20, in conjunction with the 36th Annual King’s Royal at Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio. The auction will be held Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose building outside of turns three and four.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa. Items will include autographed die-casts, clothing, collectibles, one of a kind items, and more.

As always, many one-of-a-kind items will be on display including a Credit One Crew shirt autographed by Kyle Larson, a Tony Stewart autographed stand-up, an 11×17 photo of Earl Baltes, a custom framing of three Jason Johnson hero cards, an Eldora Speedway hat signed by Tony Stewart, Steve Kinser, Sammy Swindell and Kraig Kinser, and other autographed items from Dave Blaney, David Gravel, Rico Abreu, Bryan Clauson, Donny Schatz, Kyle Larson, Tony Stewart, Sammy Swindell, Kenny Jacobs, Jac Haudenschild, Jack Hewitt and Dominic Scelzi.

In addition, Rico Abreu will be on hand to auction an item off, and assist auctioneer Larry Boos!

“Larry Boos, Tony Stewart, Roger Slack and all the folks at Eldora Speedway have been such great partners of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum,” says Executive Director Bob Baker. “It’s a pleasure to be able to work with them again during the 36th Annual King’s Royal weekend. Hopefully, fans can support the auction efforts and stop by our table during the week. Time is running out (August 10) to enter our www.WinAZO6Corvette.com sweepstakes and take home the last front engine Corvette! Also, our Australian Vacation Raffle will come to a close August 9. I think the fans at Eldora will also be amazed at the look of our new Speedway Motors/EMi raffle car!”

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!