Photo Gallery: 2019 Indiana Sprint Week at Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, United States Auto Club, USAC National Sprint Car Championship Shane Cottle. (Bill Miller photo) Jarett Andretti. (Bill Miller photo) Brody Roa. (Bill Miller photo) Justin Grant. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle. (Bill Miller photo) Mitchell Davis. (Bill Miller photo) Dakota Jackson. (Bill Miller photo) Chase Stockon. (Bill Miller photo) Chad Boespflug. (Bill Miller photo) Scotty Weir. (Bill Miller photo) Brady Bacon. (Bill Miller photo) Matt Westfall. (Bill Miller photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (Bill Miller photo) Chris Windom. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle celebrates in Victory Lane at the Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle and crew celebrate in Victory Lane at the Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle after winning the USAC feature event on Thursday night. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle picked up his first Indiana Sprint Week feature event at the Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle. (Bill Miller photo) Chris Windom3rd (L), Shane Cottle 1st (C) and CJ Leary 2nd (R). (Bill Miller photo)