Rick Ferkel Classic to feature FAST 410 sprints, 305 sprints and mini-sprints at Waynesfield

By Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio – After a highly successful event honoring one of Ohio’s favorite racing sons – Jack Hewitt – Waynesfield Raceway Park will continue that tradition with the Rick Ferkel Classic on Friday, Aug. 2.

Racing will be the NAPA Auto Parts FAST 410 Sprints vying for $5,000 to win ($400 to start the A-main) along with the 305 sprints battling for $1,000 to win thanks to Rich Farmer at NAPA Auto Parts. Also making their appearance at “The Field” will be the AMSA Lightening Mini Sprints.

“I can’t thank all the race fans and teams enough for the huge turn-out for the Jack Hewitt Classic. It was a record crowd for Waynesfield and a great way to honor a true racing legend. I want to thank Jack for his support, advice and how great he was with the fans. I hope we get the same response to honor the Ohio Traveler, one of the best ambassadors of the sport out there,” said Shane Helms, Waynesfield Raceway Park Promoter.

“We know we have some things we need to adjust to make the experience better for our great fans. Believe me we have had many discussions and are making changes. Again, I can’t thank everyone enough for the support we have gotten. We will continue to work hard to make improvements and have great events at Waynesfield,” Helms added.

Helms promoted the first Rick Ferkel Classic at Atomic Speedway near Chillicothe, Ohio in 2018. In the event sanctioned by the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Mobil 1, Cole Duncan scored the win.

Ferkel, one of the original “outlaws” is enshrined in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum. Ferkel, who lived in nearby Findlay and Tiffin, Ohio most of his life, recorded nearly 400 sprint car wins during his driving career. Known for traveling wherever there was a “big” money show across the country, Ferkel became known as “the Ohio Traveler” and was always a fan favorite because of his friendly demeanor. Ferkel currently helps his son, Ricky, who competes in a sprint car in Michigan.

There have been two events in 2019 at Waynesfield Raceway Park. Indiana’s Justin Peck scored the FAST 410 win in April while Shawn Dancer took the NRA 360 sprint victory. The Jack Hewitt Classic on July 3 saw Cody Gardner score his first ever sprint car win with the BOSS non-wing series while Cale Conley scored the FAST 410 winged win and Max Stambaugh claimed the NRA victory.

Tickets for the Rick Ferkel Classic are $18 for adults (11 and up); $16 for senior citizens (62 and up); with kids 10 and under admitted free. Pit passes will be $35. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with racing underway at 7:45 p.m.

For more information go to www.waynesfieldracewaypark.net on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park or on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.