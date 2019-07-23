New Car Giveaway Among Friday’s DCRP Driver & Fan Appreciation Night Highlights!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (July 23, 2019) – The grandstands at the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park will be bursting at the seams for Friday night’s annual DCRP Driver & Fan Appreciation Night festivities.

Drivers in all classes have been awarded tickets to distribute to fans, friends and sponsors for the fun-filled evening that is loaded with all variety of giveaways to each racer in action and countless fans as well.

Topping the list of potential giveaways for the fans is a brand new car courtesy of the Lewis Automotive Group. The car will be awarded via the “Back-to-Front Challenge” if a selected racer can rally from 20th in an “A” Main starting grid to take the win.

Along with all the giveaways for the fans, each driver will walk away with something while those with the most tickets redeemed by 8:15 p.m. will be eligible for the grand prize of a Hinchman Racing Suit.

Along with all of that, everyone will get to enjoy a night of intense championship racing action including the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

With only two nights of chase action remaining after Friday, the intensity is at a fever pitch with Luke Cranston (Sprint Cars), William Nusser (Modifieds), Jeff Kaup (Sport Modifieds), Angel Munoz (Stock Cars) and Reagan Sellard (Hobby Stocks) leading their respective classes into the night.

The tightest battles are in the IMCA Modified and IMCA Sport Modified ranks with Nusser just 24 points ahead of Trent Gray with Clay Sellard just another 12 points back in third despite missing a night of Modified action while reigning champ Kaup is just 20 markers ahead of Brian May in the Sport Modified title chase with Bart Baker lurking another five points back.

Cranston pushed his Sprint Car points lead to 78 points over reigning champ Steven Richardson with his third win of the season last weekend, Munoz opened his advantage to 64 points over Chris Oliver with his sixth Stock Car win in eight starts and Reagan Sellard is closing in on a third consecutive Hobby Stock title with a 124 point lead over Skeets Salazar.

Friday’s racing action will go green at 7:30 p.m.

Those without tickets distributed by drivers will be admitted for just $12 for adults with children 11 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

Additionally, the grassy area towards turn four will be available for fans to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the racing action as the stands reach capacity.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dodge City located at 201 4th Avenue is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. Race fans staying at the Holiday Inn & Suites Dodge City will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit when making reservations. Contact the Holiday Inn Express at 620-225-1000.

In total, the 2019 season atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval is slated for 18 nights of action along with another eight Sunday cards atop the newly-constructed 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

The complete slate of 2019 events at DCRP is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.