Caney Valley Speedway On Tap For OCRS Saturday

From OCRS

TULSA, Oklahoma (July 24, 2019) – With a successful weekend of racing at the Thunderbird Speedway half-mile now completed, the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprint Cars return to the Caney Valley Speedway quarter-mile on Saturday.

During the first visit to the southeastern Kansas oval on April 20, Alex Sewell battled to victory over Layne Himebaugh and Travis Jenkins. Sewell would no doubt like to repeat on Saturday, but he will have his hands full from a host of competitors. Series points leader Zach Chappell comes to Caney fresh off a victory at Thunderbird Speedway in the Harold Leep Classic, his third of the season. Andrew Deal, who considers Caney Valley his home track, sits second in points. Deal has yet to win this season but has been consistent posting six top-five finishes. Right behind Deal is two-time winner Sheldon Barksdale. Whit Gastineau and rookie Jase Randolph round out the top five.

Racing at Caney Valley Speedway gets underway at 8pm on Saturday. Grandstand gates open at 4:30.

Here is your itinerary for this Saturday’s racing event:

What: Ameri-Flex / OCRS Race Number 10

Where: Caney Valley Speedway, Caney, Kansas

When: Saturday, July 27, 2019

Time: Main Gates 4:30p / Hot Laps 7:30p. / Racing 8p / Driver draw-in starts at 5:45p / AMERI-FLEX / OCRS drivers meeting at 6:45p

Tickets: General Admission: $15 / Seniors $10 / Kids 12 and under Free / Pit passes $35.

About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series