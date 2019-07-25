Weiler Night with Tony Stewart and the All-Star Circuit of Champions

From Kendra Jacobs

This Saturday, is Weiler Night – the final night of racing before the “Nationals” events start – with the All-Star Circuit of Champions!

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart will also be racing this Saturday at Knoxville Raceway.

Due to last Saturday’s rain-out, the Casey’s General Store Kids Candy Drop has been moved to THIS SATURDAY and will commence immediately following heat races.

Hot Laps will begin at 6:45pm. Adult tickets are $20; teen tickets are $15 and children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available only on the day of the event at the Knoxville Raceway ticket office.