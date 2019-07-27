Foos Scores AFCS Feature at Fremont

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – DJ Foos drove his Burmeister Racing 410 sprint into the lead with 12 laps to go and pulled away for the win with the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group Saturday, July 27 at Fremont Speedway.

Foos, a former 305 Fremont track champion, scored his second win of the year at “The Track That Action Built” on Baumann Auto Group Night, taking home $4,200 thanks to Spanky’s Pizza of Carey, the Baumann Auto Group and A Plus Auto Center of Fostoria. Foos dominated on the tricky track, winning by over 2.5 seconds for his 13th career victory at the track.

Foos’ win in the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint division also will tighten up the AFCS points significantly with just two point races left for the $10,000 championship. Foos came into the night third in the AFCS standings. Leader Buddy Kofoid came back from an opening lap tangle to score a 7th place finish while Cap Henry, who started the night second in the standings, finished fourth.

“Hats off to these guys (speedway committee) for trying to do stuff…we all didn’t become good race car drivers and crew chiefs over night. We have to bare with them and give them some time. This race track is really not my deal. I could do turns one and two all day but three and four…whew…that thing was a hand full. Mikey (Sommers) had the car pretty good and I can’t thank everyone enough who stands behind me,” said Foos beside his Jet Express/CR Juices/Crown Battery/Greer Automotive/Burmeister Trophy/KS Sales & Service/Kistler Engines/Kistler Racing Products/NAPA Auto Parts/Dave Story Equipment/Minor Customs backed #16.

A tremendous three car battle involving John Ivy, Paul Weaver and Tyler Street dominated the first half of the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints. Weaver, a former track champion, took the lead on lap nine and held off Street at the checkers for his second win of the season at Fremont worth $1,200 thanks to the Baumann Auto Group and A Plus Auto Center.

Weaver’s 49th career win at the track, also tightens up the standings in the KS Sales and Service AFCS Presented Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales with two point races remaining. Weaver came into the night third in the standings with leader Jamie Miller finishing seventh and runner-up John Ivy finishing fourth.

“I got old reliable back out. Last couple of weeks I had some bad luck going on,” said Weaver referring to a chassis change. “I didn’t have any good set-up for this type of track but my engine builder had some pixie dust he sprinkled on it and it worked. I want to thank my wife, Daryl Schiets, Pam and Steve Brown, M&L Excavating, Dave Rice and Bob Hampshire, Miller Rigging and Adkins Motorsports.”

The 20 lap feature for the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks featured three wide racing around the speedway for the lead for the first half involving Keith Sorg, Kent Brewer and Shawn Valenti. Valenti took the lead by a bumper on lap seven but Brewer and Sorg battled him hard over the next hand full of laps. Valenti and Brewer then raced side by side for several laps until Valenti was able to pull away slightly until the last lap when Brewer mounted a last ditch challenge that fell just short. Valenti scored his third win of the season and 49th of his career to tie Weaver for seventh on the track’s all-time win list.

“That was a hell of a race. Kent and Keith raced clean and hard and that’s what it’s all about. It was $1,100 to win to night to I had to get up on the wheel. Thanks to the Baumann Auto Group and all they do for us racers and my sponsor A Plus Auto Center for putting extra money in the purse for all the divisions tonight,” Valenti said.

“I have to thank the Babcocks for everything they have done for me throughout my whole career and Craig Miller Trucking and Speedway’s Bar and Grill, Gressman Powersports, Best Performance Motorsports,” added Valenti.

Brian Lay and Lee Jacobs brought the field to green for the 30-lap 410 sprint feature. The second row of Buddy Kofoid and Travis Philo made contact and Kofoid spun in front of the pack, collecting Craig Mintz, Stuart Brubaker and Nate Dussel with Mintz and Brubaker flipping. Everyone was okay but Mintz and Brubaker were done for the night. Kofoid and Dussel made repairs and rejoined at the tail.

When the green flew again Jacobs bolted into the lead over Lay, Foos, Philo, Cale Conley, Ricky Peterson, Caleb Griffith, Cap Henry and Jack Haudenschild. Haudenschild spun with two laps scored and two laps later jumped the big cushion in turn four to end his night.

Jacobs pulled away from Lay on the restart with 26 laps to go with Foos, Peterson, Philo, Conley and Henry in tow. Foos took second on lap 10 just before Conley stopped two circuits later after battling with Philo and Henry for fifth. This time on the restart Foos stayed glued to Jacobs’ rear bumper while Lay, Henry and Peterson battled for third.

Foos was able to drive around Jacobs into the lead with a daring move on the tricky turn four cushion on lap 18. With 10 laps to go Foos had opened a second and half lead over Jacobs while Lay and Henry were entertaining the crowed in their quest for third.

Foos hit his marks and drove away to the win as Lay got around Jacobs on the last lap for second with Henry and Caleb Griffith rounding out the top five.

John Ivy and Jason Keckler paced the field for the 25-lap 305 A-main but Bobby Clark stopped to bring about a complete restart. When the green flew Ivy bolted into the lead with Tyler Street applying pressure with Keckler, Weaver and Chris Verda in tow. Ivy, Street and Weaver traded the top spot all around the speedway and only a caution on lap four slowed the action. Weaver finally took the lead from Ivy on lap nine but Ivy and Street continued to apply pressure.

With 10 laps to go the action ground to a halt when Tyler Gunn stopped on the speedway. On the ensuing restart Street took a look to the outside of Weaver but couldn’t complete the pass. The car on the move was 13th starter Steve Rando who charged into third with eight laps to go. Weaver was able to build a 1.4 second lead with five laps remaining but lapped traffic allowed Street to close to within a half second at the white flag.

Coming to the checkers Street made a daring move above the cushion and fell just .3 second short as Weaver earned the win. Rando, Ivy and 12th starter Jimmy McGrath Jr. rounded out the top five.

Only three cautions halted the incredible action in the 20-lap dirt truck main that featured Sorg leading by a bumper the first three laps with Brewer leading lap four, Sorg back in charge on lap five, Brewer back to the point on lap six and Valenti taking over on lap seven. Valenti and Brewer would then put on a masterful battle over the rest of the race.

Brewer made one last ditch shot at the win coming to the checkers but Valenti held him off by half a truck length for the $1,100 win. Sorg, Dustin Keegan and Jim Holcomb rounded out the top five.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, Aug. 3 on Pub 400 Night with the 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks. The dirt trucks will also run their rained-out feature from May.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, July 27, 2019

Baumann Auto Group Night

[*] indicates starting position

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.5T-Travis Philo, 13.222; 2.11N-Buddy Kofoid, 13.293; 3.81-Lee Jacobs, 13.329; 4.3-Jac Haudenschild, 13.375; 5.23-Bryan Sebetto, 13.393; 6.46AU-Stuart Williams, 13.450; 7.45-Brian Lay, 13.487; 8.3C-Cale Conley, 13.505; 9.5-Byron Reed, 13.578; 10.16-DJ Foos, 13.593; 11.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 13.692; 12.9X-Ricky Peterson, 13.701; 13.2+-Brian Smith, 13.702; 14.09-Craig Mintz, 13.703; 15.33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.713; 16.14-Chad Wilson, 13.855; 17.4-Cap Henry, 13.938; 18.35-Stuart Brubaker, 14.010; 19.96AU-Bruce White, 14.263; 20.1-Nate Dussel, 26.999;

Heat 1 (10 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[1] ; 2. 45-Brian Lay[2] ; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 4. 3-Jac Haudenschild[3] ; 5. 2+-Brian Smith[5] ; 6. 96AU-Bruce White[7] ; 7. 14-Chad Wilson[6]

Heat 2 (10 Laps)

1. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[4] ; 2. 3C-Cale Conley[2] ; 3. 4-Cap Henry[6] ; 4. 09-Craig Mintz[5] ; 5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[1] ; 6. 1-Nate Dussel[7] ; 7. 23-Bryan Sebetto[3]

Heat 3 (10 Laps)

1. 9X-Ricky Peterson[1] ; 2. 81-Lee Jacobs[4] ; 3. 33W-Caleb Griffith[5] ; 4. 5-Byron Reed[2] ; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6] ; 6. 46AU-Stuart Williams[3]

A-Main 1 (30 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[5] ; 2. 45-Brian Lay[1] ; 3. 81-Lee Jacobs[2] ; 4. 4-Cap Henry[8] ; 5. 33W-Caleb Griffith[9] ; 6. 5-Byron Reed[12] ; 7. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[3] ; 8. 9X-Ricky Peterson[6] ; 9. 1-Nate Dussel[17] ; 10. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 11. 3C-Cale Conley[7] ; 12. 2+-Brian Smith[13] ; 13. 14-Chad Wilson[19] ; 14. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[14] ; 15. 96AU-Bruce White[16] ; 16. 23-Bryan Sebetto[20] ; 17. 3-Jac Haudenschild[10] ; 18. 46AU-Stuart Williams[18] ; 19. 09-Craig Mintz[11] ; 20. 35-Stuart Brubaker[15]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.26-Jamie Miller, 13.961; 2.4*-Tyler Street, 14.006; 3.5Jr-Jimmy Jr, 14.122; 4.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.130; 5.X-Mike Keegan, 14.235; 6.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.273; 7.25-Jason Keckler, 14.274; 8.77I-John Ivy, 14.288; 9.99-Alvin Roepke, 14.292; 10.36-Seth Schneider, 14.302; 11.29-Tyler Gunn, 14.312; 12.3V-Chris Verda, 14.332; 13.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.349; 14.1H-Zeth Sabo, 14.355; 15.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 14.374; 16.19R-Steve Rando, 14.398; 17.47-Matt Lucius, 14.473; 18.11G-Luke Griffith, 14.480; 19.7-Shawn Valenti, 14.515; 20.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.560; 21.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.619; 22.Z10-Kevin Mingus, 14.697; 23.8-Bobby Clark, 14.783;

Heat 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 36-Seth Schneider[1] ; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[3] ; 3. 25-Jason Keckler[2] ; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[6] ; 6. 7M-Brandon Moore[5] ; 7. 7-Shawn Valenti[7] ; 8. Z10-Kevin Mingus[8]

Heat 2 – (10 Laps)

1. 77I-John Ivy[2] ; 2. 29-Tyler Gunn[1] ; 3. 4*-Tyler Street[4] ; 4. X-Mike Keegan[3] ; 5. 1H-Zeth Sabo[5] ; 6. 8-Bobby Clark[8] ; 7. 47-Matt Lucius[6] ; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]

Heat 3 – (10 Laps)

1. 3V-Chris Verda[1] ; 2. 99-Alvin Roepke[2] ; 3. 11G-Luke Griffith[6] ; 4. 5Jr-Jimmy Jr[4] ; 5. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[5] ; 6. 3X-Brandon Riehl[3] ; 7. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7]

B-Main 1 – (12 Laps)

1. 8-Bobby Clark[2] ; 2. 7M-Brandon Moore[1] ; 3. 7-Shawn Valenti[4] ; 4. 47-Matt Lucius[5] ; 5. 3X-Brandon Riehl[3] ; 6. 75-Jerry Dahms[8] ; 7. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6] ; 8. Z10-Kevin Mingus[7]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[3] ; 2. 4*-Tyler Street[4] ; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[13] ; 4. 77I-John Ivy[1] ; 5. 5Jr-Jimmy Jr[12] ; 6. 99-Alvin Roepke[8] ; 7. 26-Jamie Miller[10] ; 8. 7-Shawn Valenti[18] ; 9. 11G-Luke Griffith[9] ; 10. 25-Jason Keckler[2] ; 11. 8-Bobby Clark[16] ; 12. 1H-Zeth Sabo[14] ; 13. 7M-Brandon Moore[17] ; 14. X-Mike Keegan[11] ; 15. 3V-Chris Verda[6] ; 16. 47-Matt Lucius[19] ; 17. 36-Seth Schneider[5] ; 18. 29-Tyler Gunn[7] ; 19. 3X-Brandon Riehl[20] ; 20. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[15]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

Heat 1 (10 Laps)

1. 37-Eric DeVanna[1] ; 2. 4s-Keith Sorg[6] ; 3. 16-Jim Holcomb[8] ; 4. 32-Kevin Phillips[5] ; 5. 88-Dan Roepke[7] ; 6. P51-Paul Brown JR[4] ; 7. 32H-Dan Hennig[3] ; 8. 75-Adam Dible[2]

Heat 2 (10 Laps)

1. 8KB-Kent Brewer[4] ; 2. 33-Jeff Ward[1] ; 3. 2-Steve Endicott[3] ; 4. 1X-Brad Keckler[2] ; 5. 04-Jeff Hites[8] ; 6. 25-Bryce Black[7] ; 7. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[5] ; 8. 36M-Cory Mccaughey[6]

Heat 3 (10 Laps)

1. 17x-Dustin Keegan[3] ; 2. 23m-Brad Mitten[5] ; 3. 7B-Shawn Valenti[6] ; 4. 5-Jim Mcgrath[7] ; 5. 67-Ben Clapp[4] ; 6. 1-John Brooks[2] ; 7. 14T-Cody Truman[1]

Heat 4 (10 Laps)

1. 911-Mark Kachnmeister[3] ; 2. 5s-Brad Stuckey[4] ; 3. 83-Noah Wagner[2] ; 4. 115-Ben Good[6] ; 5. 26-Kyle Lagrou[5] ; 6. 7X-Dana Frey[7] ; 7. 11-Austin Gibson[1]

B-Main 1 (12 Laps)

1. 1-John Brooks[7] ; 2. 88-Dan Roepke[1] ; 3. 67-Ben Clapp[3] ; 4. 36M-Cory Mccaughey[14] ; 5. 26-Kyle Lagrou[4] ; 6. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[10] ; 7. 32H-Dan Hennig[9] ; 8. P51-Paul Brown JR[5] ; 9. 14T-Cody Truman[11] ; 10. 25-Bryce Black[6] ; 11. 11-Austin Gibson[12] ; 12. 04-Jeff Hites[2] ; 13. 7X-Dana Frey[8] ; 14. 75-Adam Dible[13]

A-Main 1 (20 Laps)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[8] ; 2. 8KB-Kent Brewer[3] ; 3. 4s-Keith Sorg[2] ; 4. 17x-Dustin Keegan[7] ; 5. 16-Jim Holcomb[6] ; 6. 33-Jeff Ward[5] ; 7. 23m-Brad Mitten[4] ; 8. 37-Eric DeVanna[10] ; 9. 5s-Brad Stuckey[12] ; 10. 1-John Brooks[17] ; 11. 911-Mark Kachnmeister[1] ; 12. 88-Dan Roepke[18] ; 13. 32-Kevin Phillips[13] ; 14. 2-Steve Endicott[11] ; 15. 36M-Cory Mccaughey[20] ; 16. 115-Ben Good[16] ; 17. 67-Ben Clapp[19] ; 18. 1X-Brad Keckler[14] ; 19. 5-Jim Mcgrath[15] ; 20. 83-Noah Wagner[9]