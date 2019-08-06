Fan Forum Schedule Announced for National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum!

From Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, August 5, 2019 – The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum has another busy, action-packed week planned during the 59th running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals, August 7-10! Among the events in the museum are the popular Fan Fair Forums, the Autograph Sessions that are second to none, our “Members Only” VIP Reception, the PRI Manufacturer’s luncheon and of course, the Saturday Auction!

The museum currently has over 30 cars on display! Twenty-two of those cars are different from our 2018 exhibits! New this summer are the “Salute to Champion AJ Foty”, the “Jesse Hockett Tribute”, the “Evolution of Sprint Cars” exhibit, the “Tribute to Central PA”, the “Ode to Ascot/California.” Enjoy the air conditioned comfort of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum at One Sprint Capital Place in Knoxville, Iowa.

If you are coming back each day, you may want to purchase a membership. Memberships are good for FREE admission for you and a guest for one year! You also receive 10% off in our museum store, and receive our bi-monthly newsletters.

Spend your week with us in the air conditioned museum, open daily from 8 a.m. until the checkered flag falls! We think you’ll like your experience with us!

2019 Knoxville Nationals Schedule of Special Events at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum (Tentative)

Wednesday, August 7:

10:00 a.m. “International Sprint Car Racing” with hosts David Mills (Premier Speedway, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust.) and Wade Aunger (Valvoline Raceway, Sydney, NSW, Aust.) and Guests (Theater)

12 Noon “Building of the Speedway Motors/EMi National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Raffle Car” with Greg Nicol (Speedway Motors) and guests (Theater)

1:30 p.m. “World of Outlaws (WoO) Sprint Car Racing” with host John Gibson (World of Outlaws) (Theater)

Thursday, August 8:

9:00 a.m. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum General Membership Meeting (All Members Welcome) (Second Floor)

10:00 a.m. “Women in Racing” with host Amy Tatnell and McKenna Haase, Patty Haudenschild, Alex Hill, Stacy Kemenah, Mandy Pittman, Harli White and other guests (Theater)

11:00 a.m. “Members Only VIP Reception” with host Bruce Ellis (Williams Grove Speedway) and Lance Dewease (Second Floor)

12 Noon “Talking with the Hall of Famers: Doug Clark” with host Bill Wright (Museum Coordinator) (Theater)

1:30 p.m. “Sprint Car Racing: State of the Union” with Larry Boos (Eldora Speedway) and Steve Beitler (Skagit Speedway), Rex LeJeune (Attica Raceway Park) and Steve Sinclair (IRA) (Second Floor)

Friday, August 9:

10:00 a.m. “Sprint Car History” with Gary Guehler and Bob Wilson (Author, The History of Knoxville Raceway and the Marion County Fairgrounds, Volume 1) (Theater)

11:00 a.m. Performance Racing Industries (PRI) Manufacturers Luncheon (Second Floor)

12 Noon “Chick Magnet Motorsports” with Jamie Ball, Josh Hegwood and (possible drivers to appear) Wayne Johnson, Chris Martin, Brian Brown, Shane Stewart, Blake Hahn, Johnny Herrera, Harli White, Derek Hagar (Theater)

1:30 p.m. “Meet the Young Guns” with Perry Bell and Kraig Kinser, Austin McCarl and Dominic and Gio Scelzi (Theater)

Saturday, August 10:

11:30 a.m. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Auction (Second Floor)

Every Day

Autograph Sessions in front of the Trostle Garage – 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When Theater is Available – Previous Knoxville Nationals videos

For more information and updates on events at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum during the 59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com.

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum

One Sprint Capital Place

Knoxville, IA 50138

Phone: 641-842-6176

Fax: 641-842-6177

E-mail: Info@SprintCarHoF.com

Website: www.SprintCarHoF.com