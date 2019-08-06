LIGUORI GETS DRIVE FOR JOE JAMES/PAT O’CONNOR MEMORIAL

From USAC

Salem, Indiana (August 5, 2019)………Joe Liguori has been tabbed as the driver of the Williams & Wright Racing No. 32 for this Saturday’s Discover Scott County “Joe James/Pat O’Connor Memorial” presented by the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers USAC Silver Crown event at Salem Speedway on August 10.

Liguori, of Tampa, Fla., has made 22 Silver Crown starts in his career, one of which came on the .555-mile Salem high banks during the 2016 season where he started and finished 8th. His two best career Silver Crown results have both come on the pavement, a 5th at Gateway Motorsports Park in 2016 and a 5th at Toledo Speedway in 2017.

Liguori has made a multitude of starts during 2019 in a pavement sprint car, including a start on the similarly high-banked Winchester Speedway in eastern Indiana. Liguori made an appearance on the dirt with the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car division at Lawrenceburg Speedway during NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week in July. However, Saturday will mark his first entry into a Silver Crown event this year, as it will be also for Williams & Wright.

Williams & Wright has fielded an entry in the past two runnings of the “Joe James/Pat O’Connor Memorial,” a 10th place result with Joss Moffatt in 2017 and 9th with Dave Darland in 2018.

Joe’s grandfather, Ralph Liguori, finished 4th in a 100-lap USAC National Sprint Car race at Salem in October of 1966, finishing just behind the trio of winner Mario Andretti, Roger McCluskey and Bobby Unser.

Silver Crown pits open at 1pm Eastern, spectator gates open at 3pm, vintage car warm-ups at 3pm, Silver Crown drivers meeting at 3:15pm, stock car practice from 3:30-3:50pm, first Silver Crown practice from 3:55-4:25pm, stock car practice from 4:30pm-4:45pm, final Silver Crown practice from 4:50-5:20pm, Qualifying at 5:45pm, opening ceremonies at 6:55pm followed by stock car and Silver Crown main events.

Advance adult general admission tickets are $23 for adults/teens and $5 for ages 7-12. Advance reserved tickets are $28.

Saturday’s prestigious event can be watched LIVE and on-demand on FloRacing.