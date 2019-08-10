Heskin Wins the D-Main at Knoxville

By T.J. Buffenbarger
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 10, 2019) –Davey Heskin won the D-Main on Saturday night during the 59th annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores at Knoxville Raceway. Heskin started on the front row and drove away from the field for the victory.
Heskin drove to the lead with Rusty Hickman and Craig Dollansky in tow. Shane Golobic and Brooke Tatnell immediately started to race for the fourth and final transfer spot. Tatnell initially made a challenge on lap two but could not make the pass. One lap leader Tatnell gained momentum off turn two and took the position from Golobic.
With four laps in the caution appeared for Harli White slowing in turn four. During the restart A.J. Moeller jumped the cushion in turn two and took a hard flip. Moeller exited the car under his own power.
While Heskin, Hickman, and Dollansky drove away Golobic and Tatnell swapped the fourth and final transfer spot multiple times until Golobic took the spot for good on the white flag lap when Tatnell slipped off the second corner.
Heskin held on for the win over Dollansky, Golobic, and Tatnell transferred to the C-Main.
59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, IA
Saturday August 10, 2019
D-Main (15 Laps):
1. 56N – Davey Heskin
2. 45 – Rusty Hickman
3. 7 – Craig Dollansky
4. 17W – Shane Golobic
5. 55 – Brooke Tatnell
6. 68 – Chase Johnson
7. 99X – Skylar Gee
8. 3P – Sawyer Phillips
9. W20 – Greg Wilson
10. 18R – Ryan Robert
11. 3C – Cale Conley
12. 44 – Chris Martin
13. 9X – Jake Bubak
14. 19T – Kevin Thomas Jr.
15. 7S – Jason Sides
16. 21P – Robbie Price
17. 29 – Willie Croft
18. 73AF – Joey Moughan
19. 33M – Mason Daniel
20. 17XL – Caleb Helms
21. 9JR – Derek Hagar
22. 20 – A.J. Moeller
23. 17WX – Harli White
24. 28P – Brian Paulus
(First four finishers transfer to the B-Main)