Knoxville Nationals Schedule for Saturday August 10, 2019

7:30 a.m.

• Pancakes, Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast benefiting the Marion County historical Society and Knoxville Knights of Columbus at Marion County Park on Willets Drive until 11:30 a.m.

8:00 a.m.

• Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office opens.

• National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

• National Pancake Breakfast at the National Guard Armory sponsored by the Knoxville United Methodist Church and Knoxville Rotary Club until 12:00 p.m

• Knoxville, Iowa Farmers Market located in the Hy-Vee Knoxville Parking Lot by Garden Center until 12:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m.

• 16th Annual Mini-Nationals at Slideways Karting Center

• 4.10 Dash starting at the turn four pit gate at Knoxville Raceway.

• Yoga on the Lawn at the Marion County Courthouse.

10:00 a.m.

• Trade Show opens in the Grand Show Barn.

• Autograph sessions at the Trostle Garage until 3:00 p.m. inside of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.

11:00 a.m.

• NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores parade in Downtown Knoxville.

11:30 a.m.

• National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Auction at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor.

1:15 p.m.

• Great Southern Bank Kids Zone opens with water race featuring Tyler Courtney.

2:00 p.m.

• Pit Gates Open

• Great Southern Bank Kids Zone opens with water race featuring Dominic and Gio Scelzi.

3:00 p.m.

• NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores Driers Meeting at the tent by the ticket office. Open to the public.

• Free balloon twisting at the Great Southern Bank Kids Zone until 6:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m.

• The Ralph Sheheen Show on the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage.

• Race Car Bingo with the Knoxville Nationals Queen and her court in the Great Southern Bank Kids Zone.

5:00 p.m.

• Live Trackside on KNIA/KRLS 94.3 or 95.3 FM, kniakrls.com, and on the KNIA app.

• Casey’s Donut Challenge with Steve Post and Erin Everham in the Great Southern Bank Kids Zone.

5:30 p.m.

• Grandstand Gates Open

6:00 p.m.

• Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit on the Hercules Tires Entertainment Stage and broadcast live on KNIA/KRLS, MRN.com, and Dirtvision.

7:00 p.m.

• Race Nights Live on KNIA/KRLS 94.3 or 95.3 FM, kniakrls.com, and on the KNIA app.

7:15 p.m.

• Hot Laps

Approximately 11:00 p.m.

• NOS Energy Drink Fan Finale Party with Tim Dugger Live on the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage.