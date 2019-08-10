Mack is “DeMan” at Ohsweken

From Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 9, 2019) – Ohsweken Speedway’s annual Christmas in August event continued its tradition of being a major success with dozens of new toys brought to the track to be donated to underprivileged children at Christmastime. All fans who brought a new toy for the event received half price general admission to the track.

On the track, it was Mack DeMan scoring a win with the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars as they made their return to the track for the first time since July 23 and Jesse Costa who claimed victory with the Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprint Cars. For the stock cars, Logan Shwedyk won the main event for the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and Kyle Wert claimed his fifth checkered flag in the HRW Automotive Mini Stock feature.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

Scott Kreutter and Mitch Brown started on the front row for the 20-lap Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car A-Feature. Kreutter led the opening lap and the race was slowed before the second lap could be completed when John Burbridge Jr. spun in turn two. On the ensuing restart, Kreutter continued to pace the field while third-starting Dylan Westbrook got past Brown for second.

Kreutter opened a sizeable lead until he worked into slower traffic on lap six. With cars racing side-by-side for position, Kreutter struggled to get through the traffic and saw his lead evaporate. On lap 11, Westbrook capitalized and took the lead before the two drivers exchanged the lead at opposite ends of the track on the next lap, with Westbrook emerging with the point position.

Then, on lap 12 as the leaders raced into turn one, Kreutter made contact with Westbrook at the bottom of turn one as the two drivers both tried to navigate around a slower car. The result was a caution flag as Westbrook spun to a stop and both drivers were sent to the rear of the field. That gave the lead to Mack DeMan, who has Brown and Cory Turner restart behind him.

Following another caution on lap 13, the final seven laps were incident-free as DeMan opened a half-straightaway advantage over Turner. That lead slowly evaporated as DeMan couldn’t get through the slower traffic as efficiently as he would have liked. That allowed Turner to pull within three car lengths, but DeMan held on to score his second win of the season by 0.377 seconds.

“I was really looking forward to racing with Dylan and Scott,” DeMan said following his win. “They’re the top two guns here. When all three of us were starting in the top four, I knew it would be a gun show.”

Cory Turner and Ryan Turner rounded out the podium with Mitch Brown and Holly Porter rounding out the top-five. Travis Cunningham, Jake Brown, Dylan Westbrook, Scott Kreutter and Caleb Wood claimed top-10 finishes. Ryan Turner, Westbrook and Mitch Brown won their qualifying heat races to start the night.

Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprint Cars

Jacob Dykstra and Dereck Lemyre paced the field to the green flag for the Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars season opening feature. Dykstra jumped out to an early advantage while Lemyre battled with Costa for second only to see Hannah Ferrell drive into the runner-up spot with an excellent outside move on lap two.

Lap three saw the red flag wave when Lemyre spun in turn two before Derek Miller flipped upside down in turn one. A few more cautions occurred on laps four, six and seven. On the last of the three restarts, Ferrell made her bid for the lead, but Dykstra shrugged off the challenge. At the halfway mark, Costa got back by Ferrell for second and a lap later used the outside lane to track down and pass Dykstra for the lead off turn four.

Costa pulled away over the final nine caution-free laps when Dykstra suffered a flat left-front tire and slipped back through the field as the handling deteriorated on his No.5d. With five laps to go, fourth-starting Nick Sheridan was able to get past Ferrell for second and score a runner-up finish to follow up his win one week ago. Ferrell rounded out the list of podium finishers while Steven Beckett and DJ Christie scored top-five results.

Christie, Johnny Miller, Costa and Lemyre won their qualifying heats to begin the nights while Liam Martin and Darren Dryden won the pair of B-Mains.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

Chris Dickie and Derek Liverance brought the 25-car field of Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks to the line for the green flag. Dickie led the opening lap, but it was Frank Turkey Jr. who jumped forward to lead the second.

Following a lap three restart, 15th-starting Dave Bailey made his presence known at the front and he moved into third by lap five behind new leader Ken Sargent and second-place Logan Shwedyk. The second caution of the race came on lap seven, and following the restart Sargent led a three-car breakaway from the rest of the field that included Shwedyk and Bailey. On lap 13, another caution came just after Shwedyk had gotten by both Bailey and Sargent to take the lead and he held the top spot on the ensuing restart.

With two laps to go, Bailey made his push and showed the nose of his No.49 to the inside of Shwedyk’s No.53, but couldn’t muster the momentum to complete the pass. Then, as the field took the white flag, Bailey spun on the frontstretch in front of the field, did a 360 and continued on while losing positions to Sargent and Trevor DeBoer. That allowed Shwedyk to cruise away on the final lap while Sargent took second and DeBoer rounded out the podium. Bailey and Ryan Beagle rounded out the top-five. Dickie, Mark Bazuin and Ryan Dinning scored victories in the qualifying heats earlier in the night.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

Cody Sommerville and Mike Giberson were on the front row for the HRW Automotive Mini Stock 15-lap Feature. The initial start did not go smoothly as Jason Tolton, Steve Miller and Christopher French tangled together on the front stretch. On the ensuing complete restart, Aidan Nigh drove to the point position and had point leader Kyle Wert in tow.

Following a pair of cautions on lap three and four, Wert took the lead and was embroiled in a battle with Ryan Hillar. With six laps to go, Hillar challenged Wert in the inside lane for the lead, but Wert closed the door. Over the final five laps, Wert pulled away to a five car-length advantage on the way to his fifth victory of the season. Hillar settled for second while Dusty DeBoer emerged with the final podium spot after a lengthy battle with Tim Jamieson.

Aidan Nigh, Trevor Want, Jonathan Ayrton and Tim Nuell raced to heat race victories, meanwhile Wayde Thorne scored the checkered flag in the B-Main.

Up Next at Ohsweken Speedway

Ohsweken Speedway returns to action on Friday, August 16 as Jibs Action Sports presents Autograph Night and KIDSRACE for the Canadian National Autism Foundation. On the track, it’s the final challenge race of the season for the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars as they take on the Southern Ontario Sprints. The Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks will also be in action. Pit gates open at 5:30pm and spectator gates open at 6:00pm. Race time is 7:30pm and adult admission is just $14 and children 12 and under are $3 or less. For additional event information, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca.

________________________

Ohsweken Speedway Race Report

August 9, 2019

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Christmas in August presented by Renway Energy

Total Entries – 120

________________________

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars (25 Entries)

A-Feature (20 laps – No Time)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 17X-Mack DeMan, [4]; 2. 13-Cory Turner, [8]; 3. 91-Ryan Turner, [5]; 4. 10-Mitch Brown, [2]; 5. 1-Holly Porter, [7]; 6. 90-Travis Cunningham, [6]; 7. 1-10-Jake Brown, [10]; 8. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [3]; 9. 49-Scott Kreutter, [1]; 10. 7-Caleb Wood, [13]; 11. 11-Jamie Turner, [14]; 12. 87X-Shone Evans, [9]; 13. 88H-Josh Hansen, [25]; 14. 68-Aaron Turkey, [24]; 15. 45-Curtis Gartly, [21]; 16. 9-Steve Lyons, [16]; 17. 0-Jim Huppunen, [23]; 18. 55-Mike Thorne, [19]; 19. 5D-Shane Ross, [11]; 20. 15-Dan Nanticoke, [15]; 21. 81-Derek Jonathan, [12]; 22. 9B-Scott Burk, [22]; 23. 71S-Shawn Sliter, [18]; 24. 46-Kevin Pauls, [20]; 25. 21-John Burbridge Jr, [17]

A-Feature Lap Leaders – Scott Kreutter 1-10, Dylan Westbrook 11-12, Mack DeMan 13-20

Hard Charger – Josh Hansen +12 (25th to 13th)

Heat Race No.1 (8 laps – All Transfer – 2:17.247)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 91-Ryan Turner, [1]; 2. 17X-Mack DeMan, [4]; 3. 1-10-Jake Brown, [2]; 4. 1-Holly Porter, [8]; 5. 11-Jamie Turner, [6]; 6. 9-Steve Lyons, [7]; 7. 55-Mike Thorne, [9]; 8. 9B-Scott Burk, [5]; (DQ) 68-Aaron Turkey, [3]

Heat Race No.2 (8 laps – All Transfer – No Time)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [1]; 2. 49-Scott Kreutter, [5]; 3. 87X-Shone Evans, [4]; 4. 90-Travis Cunningham, [8]; 5. 81-Derek Jonathan, [7]; 6. 21-John Burbridge Jr, [6]; 7. 46-Kevin Pauls, [3]; 8. 0-Jim Huppunen, [2]

Heat Race No.3 (8 laps – All Transfer – Time)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 10-Mitch Brown, [4]; 2. 13-Cory Turner, [6]; 3. 5D-Shane Ross, [1]; 4. 15-Dan Nanticoke, [2]; 5. 7-Caleb Wood, [7]; 6. 71S-Shawn Sliter, [5]; 7. 45-Curtis Gartly, [3]; (DNS) 88H-Josh Hansen

Ackland Insurance Top Gun: Mitch Brown

________________________

Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprint Cars (38 Entries)

A-Feature (20 laps – No Time)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 52-Jesse Costa, [3]; 2. 45-Nick Sheridan, [8]; 3. 4-Hannah Ferrell, [6]; 4. 08-Steven Beckett, [16]; 5. 5-D.J. Christie, [9]; 6. 49L-Lucas Smith, [11]; 7. 19-Brandon Murrell, [14]; 8. 5D-Jacob Dykstra, [1]; 9. 88-Jesse McDonald, [7]; 10. 3B-Blaine Barrow, [18]; 11. 1EH-Paul Klager, [23]; 12. 28-Jordan Hill, [17]; 13. 56-Dereck Lemyre, [2]; 14. 29-Liam Martin, [21]; 15. 14T-Noelle Teal, [24]; 16. 20-Johnny Miller, [10]; 17. 69-Joshua Hill, [19]; 18. 51-Trevor Young, [15]; 19. 1C-Davey Boughton, [5]; 20. 43-Darren Dryden, [22]; 21. 12-Brad Herron, [4]; 22. 9C-Brian Nanticoke, [13]; 23. 38-Derek Miller, [20]; 24. 26X-Terry Baker, [12]

A-Feature Lap Leaders – Jacob Dykstra 1-10; Jesse Costa 11-20

Hard Charger – Steven Beckett +12 (16th to 4th)

Heat Race No.1 (8 laps – Top 5 Transfer – 2:27.462)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 5-D.J. Christie, [1]; 2. 1C-Davey Boughton, [8]; 3. 19-Brandon Murrell, [2]; 4. 28-Jordan Hill, [4]; 5. 08-Steven Beckett, [7]; 6. 29-Liam Martin, [5]; 7. 70MM-Dave McKnight Jr, [9]; 8. MK8-Matthew Hill, [3]; 9. 4B-Rick Shuman, [10]; 10. 69K-Jason Dixon, [6]

Heat Race No.2 (8 laps – Top 5 Transfer – 02:15.805)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 20-Johnny Miller, [1]; 2. 5D-Jacob Dykstra, [4]; 3. 12-Brad Herron, [6]; 4. 3B-Blaine Barrow, [2]; 5. 26X-Terry Baker, [8]; 6. 39-Shane Stickel, [3]; 7. 1EH-Paul Klager, [5]; 8. 74-Rob Neely, [9]; 9. 83-Spencer Davis, [7]; (DNS) 14-Eric Gledhill,

Heat Race No.3 (8 laps – Top 5 Transfer – 02:02.694)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 52-Jesse Costa, [2]; 2. 4-Hannah Ferrell, [5]; 3. 9C-Brian Nanticoke, [3]; 4. 49L-Lucas Smith, [7]; 5. 69-Joshua Hill, [1]; 6. 29W-Tyler Ward, [4]; 7. 49H-Jerry Hill, [6]; 8. 2-Travis Hofstetter, [8]; 9. 70-Baily Heard, [9]

Heat Race No.4 (8 laps – Top 5 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 56-Dereck Lemyre, [3]; 2. 88-Jesse McDonald, [5]; 3. 51-Trevor Young, [2]; 4. 45-Nick Sheridan, [9]; 5. 38-Derek Miller, [1]; 6. 14T-Noelle Teal, [6]; 7. 50LS-Adrian Stahle, [7]; 8. 19D-Allan Downey, [8]; 9. 43-Darren Dryden, [4]

B-Feature 1 (10 laps – Top 2 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 29-Liam Martin, [2]; 2. 1EH-Paul Klager, [5]; 3. 70MM-Dave McKnight Jr, [1]; 4. 49H-Jerry Hill, [4]; 5. 39-Shane Stickel, [3]; 6. 70-Baily Heard, [7]; 7. 19D-Allan Downey, [6]; 8. 83-Spencer Davis, [8]; 9. 69K-Jason Dixon, [9]

B-Feature 2 (10 laps – Top 2 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 43-Darren Dryden, [8]; 2. 14T-Noelle Teal, [1]; 3. 50LS-Adrian Stahle, [3]; 4. 2-Travis Hofstetter, [5]; 5. 74-Rob Neely, [4]; 6. 29W-Tyler Ward, [2]; 7. MK8-Matthew Hill, [7]; 8. 4B-Rick Shuman, [6]; 9. 14-Eric Gledhill, [9]

Ackland Insurance Top Gun: Davey Boughton

________________________

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (25 entries)

A-Feature (20 laps – No Time)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 53-Logan Shwedyk, [13]; 2. 25-Ken Sargent, [11]; 3. 23-Trevor DeBoer, [16]; 4. 49-Dave Bailey, [15]; 5. 84RK-Ryan Beagle, [17]; 6. 8-Ryan Dinning, [14]; 7. 79-Christopher Hale, [10]; 8. 28D-Donny Lampman, [12]; 9. 6R-Jeff Roelofs, [21]; 10. 38-Frank Turkey, [3]; 11. 28-Jim Lampman, [8]; 12. 1-Chris Dickie, [1]; 13. 11-Gofast Teeple, [5]; 14. 32-Mark Fawcett, [9]; 15. 40-Derek Liverance, [2]; 16. 41-Adam Plazek, [4]; 17. 28K-Kathleen Lampman, [24]; 18. 4-Aaron Rewutzsky, [22]; 19. 43-Kyle Andress, [19]; 20. 14-Jonny Lowenberg, [6]; 21. 2-Lee Winger, [18]; 22. 37-Robert Hoskins, [20]; 23. A1-Spencer General-Thomas, [23]; 24. 13-Kacey Huffman, [25]; 25. 21X-Mark Bazuin, [7]

A-Feature Lap Leaders – Chris Dickie 1; Frank Turkey Jr. 2; Ken Sargent 3-12; Logan Shwedyk 13-20

Hard Charger – Logan Shwedyk +13 (13th to 1st)

Heat Race No.1 (8 laps – All Transfer – 03:02.121)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 1-Chris Dickie, [3]; 2. 41-Adam Plazek, [6]; 3. 11-Gofast Teeple, [7]; 4. 14-Jonny Lowenberg, [8]; 5. 40-Derek Liverance, [4]; 6. 38-Frank Turkey, [5]; 7. 43-Kyle Andress, [1]; 8. 37-Robert Hoskins, [9]; (DNS) 13-Kacey Huffman,

Heat Race No.2 (8 laps – All Transfer – 02:41.001)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 21X-Mark Bazuin, [1]; 2. 25-Ken Sargent, [7]; 3. 79-Christopher Hale, [5]; 4. 32-Mark Fawcett, [4]; 5. 28D-Donny Lampman, [8]; 6. 28-Jim Lampman, [3]; 7. 4-Aaron Rewutzsky, [6]; 8. 6R-Jeff Roelofs, [2]

Heat Race No.3 (8 laps – All Transfer – No Time)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 8-Ryan Dinning, [2]; 2. 49-Dave Bailey, [3]; 3. 53-Logan Shwedyk, [1]; 4. 23-Trevor DeBoer, [4]; 5. 84RK-Ryan Beagle, [5]; 6. 2-Lee Winger, [8]; 7. A1-Spencer General-Thomas, [6]; 8. 28K-Kathleen Lampman, [7]

________________________

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks (32 Entries)

A-Feature (15 laps – No Time)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 19-Kyle Wert, [10]; 2. 21H-Ryan Hillar, [15]; 3. 23-Dusty DeBoer, [17]; 4. 177-Tim Jamieson, [5]; 5. 01-Tristan DaSilva, [18]; 6. 9-Tim DeBoer, [16]; 7. 88-Aidan Nigh, [4]; 8. 10-Wayde Thorne, [21]; 9. 19T-Trevor Want, [8]; 10. 16-Fabio Olivieri, [14]; 11. 7C-Cole Hardy, [13]; 12. 21-Jonathan Ayrton, [11]; 13. 26-Tim Nuell, [19]; 14. 13M-Daniel McKay, [22]; 15. 93-Chris Ryckman, [20]; 16. 11E-Jeff Elsliger, [3]; 17. 265-Mike Evers, [23]; 18. 96-Brian Crosgrove, [12]; 19. 6X-Mike Sarantakos, [24]; 20. 188-Paul Longboat, [25]; 21. 54-Christopher French, [7]; 22. 79-Steve Miller, [6]; 23. 38C-John Cote, [26]; 24. 11-Mike Giberson, [2]; 25. 5-Rick Robinson, [27]; 26. 517-Cody Sommerville, [1]; 27. 16T-Jason Thomson, [28]; 28. 1-Jason Tolton, [9]

A-Feature Lap Leaders – Aidan Nigh 1-3; Kyle Wert 4-15

Hard Charger – Dusty DeBoer +14 (17th to 3rd)

Heat Race No.1 (6 laps – Top 5 Transfer – 02:15.015)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 88-Aidan Nigh, [6]; 2. 11E-Jeff Elsliger, [4]; 3. 177-Tim Jamieson, [7]; 4. 517-Cody Sommerville, [1]; 5. 11-Mike Giberson, [2]; 6. 16T-Jason Thomson, [3]; 7. 05-Dave Goodacre, [5]; (DNS) 16J-Jeremy May

Heat Race No.2 (6 laps – Top 5 Transfer – 02:15.237)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 19T-Trevor Want, [3]; 2. 19-Kyle Wert, [7]; 3. 1-Jason Tolton, [6]; 4. 54-Christopher French, [2]; 5. 79-Steve Miller, [1]; 6. 6X-Mike Sarantakos, [4]; 7. 265-Mike Evers, [8]; 8. 69-Rob Twitchett, [5]

Heat Race No.3 (6 laps – Top 5 Transfer – Time)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 21-Jonathan Ayrton, [2]; 2. 21H-Ryan Hillar, [8]; 3. 16-Fabio Olivieri, [7]; 4. 96-Brian Crosgrove, [4]; 5. 7C-Cole Hardy, [5]; 6. 13M-Daniel McKay, [6]; 7. 10-Wayde Thorne, [3]; (DNS) 360-Kevin Thorne

Heat Race No.4 (6 laps – Top 5 Transfer – 02:10.049)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 26-Tim Nuell, [5]; 2. 23-Dusty DeBoer, [2]; 3. 9-Tim DeBoer, [1]; 4. 01-Tristan DaSilva, [4]; 5. 93-Chris Ryckman, [7]; 6. 38C-John Cote, [6]; 7. 5-Rick Robinson, [8]; 8. 188-Paul Longboat, [3]

B-Feature (8 laps – Top 4 Transfer – 02:33.657)

Finish. #-Name, [Starting Position]

1. 10-Wayde Thorne, [6]; 2. 13M-Daniel McKay, [7]; 3. 265-Mike Evers, [5]; 4. 6X-Mike Sarantakos, [3]; 5. 188-Paul Longboat, [8]; 6. 38C-John Cote, [9]; 7. 5-Rick Robinson, [10]; 8. 16T-Jason Thomson, [1]; 9. 05-Dave Goodacre, [2]; 10. 69-Rob Twitchett, [4]; 11. 16J-Jeremy May, [11]; 12. 360-Kevin Thorne, [12]