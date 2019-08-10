Tonight’s the Night! Who Will Win It All?

From Kendra Jacobs
The NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store finale is upon us! One driver will write his or her name into the history book and become a Knoxville Nationals champion!
Hot Laps start at 7:15pm. Under 1000 tickets remain and can be purchased at the ticket office or by calling 641-842-5431.
The top 16 drivers in point standings across both qualifying nights will make up the first eight rows in Saturday’s A-Main:
Row 1: Aaron Reutzel David Gravel
Row 2: Joey Saldana Tim Shaffer
Row 3: Parker Price-Miller Brad Sweet
Row 4: Tim Kaeding Paul McMaham
Row 5: Brent Marks Daryn Pittman
Row 6: Trey Starks Matt Juhl
Row 7: Cory Eliason Ian Madsen
Row 8: Sheldon Haudenschild Lance Dewease
The top-four finishers from last night’s FVP “Hard Knox” Night will make up rows 11 and 12:
Row 11: Kerry Madsen Logan Schuchart
Row 12: Shane Stewart Dominic Scelzi