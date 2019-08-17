Barger captures 3rd 2019 USCS win at Lavonia Speedway on Friday

By Pete Walton

Lavonia, GA – August 16, 2019 – Justin Barger from Cornelius, NC captured his third USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters 25-lap FireAde 2000 main event of the 2019 season at Lavonia Speedway on Friday night. Barger took the lead from early race-leader and current points leader, Terry Gray from Bartlett, TN on lap thirteen. Jacksonville, Florida’s Mark Ruel , Jr. later got by Gray for the runner-up spot. Gray crossed the finish line in the K&N Filters Podium Award third place. Johnny Bridges from Cherryville, NC raced under the checkers in fourth place and Tim Perry from Mooresville, NC completed the top five.

In preliminary action, Justin Barger won the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat and Terry Gray collected the victory in the Brown and Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat. Gray kicked off the evening’s action by winning the 6-lap USCS Hoosier Speed Dash.

On Saturday night the series stops at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, GA for the 10th annual USCS Senoia Summernationals.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters Winged Sprint Cars at Lavonia Speedway on Friday, August 16, 2019 results:

Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 10-Terry Gray[1] ; 2. 83 R-Mark Ruel Jr[5] ; 3. 07-Johnny Bridges[3] ; 4. 36-Tim Perry[4] ; 5. 29 D-Danny Oliver[6] ; 6. 83 A-Bob Auld[2]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 5-Justin Barger[5] ; 2. 44-Ronny Howard[3] ; 3. 38-Tony Agin[4] ; 4. 33-Joe Larkin[6] ; 5. 13-Chase Howard[2] ; 6. 28-Jeff Willingham[1]

Hoosier Speed DASH – (6 Laps)

1. 10-Terry Gray[1] ; 2. 07-Johnny Bridges[2] ; 3. 83 R-Mark Ruel Jr[4] ; 4. 29 D-Danny Oliver[3] ; 5. 28-Jeff Willingham[5] ; 6. 33-Joe Larkin[6]

FireAde 2000-Main – (25 Laps)

1. 5-Justin Barger[4] ; 2. 83 R-Mark Ruel Jr[3] ; 3. 10-Terry Gray[2] ; 4. 07-Johnny Bridges[7] ; 5. 36-Tim Perry[8] ; 6. 38-Tony Agin[5] ; 7. 29 D-Danny Oliver[9] ; 8. 13-Chase Howard[10] ; 9. 33-Joe Larkin[6] ; 10. 83 A-Bob Auld[11] ; 11. 44-Ronny Howard[1] ; 12. 28-Jeff Willingham[12].