Haas Claims Williams Grove Sprint Main

From Williams Grove Speedway

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (August 16, 2019) – Cory Haas claimed the 25-lap sprint car feature at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, holding off late race challenges by Ryan Smith for the $4,080 payday.

And in the World of Outlaws Late Models main event, polesitter Brandon Sheppared rocketed to the $10,000 victory.

Aboard the Trone No. 39, Haas also started on the pole of his main event and took the lead over Robbie Kendall on the first lap.

The first caution flag of the race came out on lap six, erasing a 2.199 second lead that Haas had built over Kendall and Smith.

Smith used the inside on the restart to get by Kendall for second in the third and fourth turns before another caution flag with nine down for a slowed Adrian Shaffer again bunched the field.

Freddie Rahmer, who started 12th in the field, drove from sixth to fourth on the restart, getting by Kody Lehman and Brian Montieth.

Montieth later withdrew from the event.

Haas was in control using the cushion and seemed to be home free for the win when a final yellow flag again slowed the pace, this time with three laps to go.

Smith kept the pressure on Haas when green replaced the yellow flag but Haas withstood the challenges to pick up his ninth career oval victory by .420 seconds.

It was the York drivers first speedway win of the season.

Smith crossed the line in second spot followed by Kendall, Rahmer and 13th starter Danny Dietrich.

Sixth through 10th went to Anthony Macri, Kyle Moody, Chad Trout, Kody Lehman and Rick Lafferty.

Heats went to Kendall and Haas.

Outlaws point leader Sheppard drew the pole for the 40-lap super late model main and he cruised to the victory uncontested, wiring the field for his 16th circuit win of the year.

Ricky Weiss drove into second on the second tour and would eventually lose the spot to Shane Clanton on the 25th lap.

Shappard withstood caution flag restarts on laps 20, 24 and 33 to pick up the win that was also the first of his career at Williams Grove Speedway.

Gregg Satterlee raced in fourth spot the entire race but fifth place was up for grabs late in the race as 17th starter Mason Zeigler hooked the cushion to ride into the spot.

Zeigler appeared headed for more when he suddenly slowed and fell backward with nine laps to go before finishing outside of the top 10.

Sheppard ended up taking the win by 2.254 seconds over Clanton, Weiss, Satterlee and Brian Birkhofer.

Sixth through 10th went to Chase Junghans, Jason Covert, Rick Eckert, Darrell Lanigan and Cade Dillard.

Dennis Erb Jr. dropped out while running in fifth spot with 16 laps to go.

Covert raced hard with both Satterlee and Erb at times at the front of the pack before fading.

Heats for the 30-car field went to Sheppard, Weiss and Covert with Gary Stuhler taking the B Main.

Fast time was set by Sheppard with a lap of 19.840 seconds.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.

Feature finish:

8/16/19

410 sprints, 25 laps: 1. Cory Haas, 2. Ryan Smith, 3. Robbie Kendall, 4. Freddie Rahmer, 5. Danny Dietrich, 6. Anthony Macri, 7. Kyle Moody, 8. Chad Trout, 9. Kody Lehman, 10. Rick Lafferty, 11. Rodney Westhafer, 12. Troy Fraker, 13. Dylan Norris, 14. Brian Montieth, 15. TJ Stutts, 16. Adrian Shaffer, 17. Mark Smith

DNS: Greg Plank

World of Outlaws Late Models, 40 laps: 1. Brandon Sheppard, 2. Shane Clanton, 3. Ricky Weiss, 4. Gregg Satterlee, 5. Brian Birkhofer, 6. Chase Junghans, 7. Jason Covert, 8. Rick Eckert, 9. Darrell Lanigan, 10. Cade Dillard, 11. Mason Zeigler, 12. Gary Stuhler, 13. Tyler Horst, 14. Austin Hubbard, 15. Gene Knaub, 16. Bryan Bernheisel, 17. Dennis Erb Jr., 18. Boom Briggs, 19. Blake Spencer, 20. Ross Robinson, 21. Brent Larson, 22. Coleby Frye, 23. Dylan Yoder, 24. Mike Lupfer

DNQ: Chad Julius, Matt Cosner, Jerry Bard, Dan Stone, Robbie Scott, Randy Christine