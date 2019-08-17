Mother Nature Wins Camfield Memorial At Macon Speedway

From Adam Mackey

(Macon, IL) Mother Nature continued her Saturday wrath by claiming the Camfield Memorial for the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League at Macon Speedway. Earlier in the day, rain forced the postponement of the Bettenhausen 100 presented by Brandt event at the Illinois State Fair.

Saturday night’s event at Macon Speedway had the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets, Micros, Modifieds, Pro Modifieds, and Hornets on the schedule. The event was to be presented by the Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum in Decatur, IL.

The next event for Macon Speedway is set for Saturday, August 24 on Church Night featuring a faster pastor race and kids racecar rides at intermission. The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods, Sportsman, Street Stocks, Hornets, and Micros by Bailey Chassis.

Racing is also scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 18, at the final day of the Illinois State Fair. The ARCA Menards Series is scheduled to compete in the Allen Crowe Memorial 100 presented by Lucas Oil in addition to the Sportsman Nationals. Grandstands open Sunday at 8:30 AM, hotlaps are at 9:00, qualifying is at 11:00 AM, and racing will start at 12:00 noon. The ARCA feature is set for 1:30.

For more information, visit www.maconracing.com or www.trackenterprises.com.