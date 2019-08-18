Jake Swanson Wins at Perris Auto Speedway

From Lance Jennings

PERRIS, CA – AUGUST 17, 2019… After a first lap tangle sent him to the back, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA) sliced his way to the lead on lap twenty-four and earned his first win at Perris Auto Speedway. Racing John Grau & Mike Burkhart’s #34AZ Stratis Construction / Team AZ Racing DRC, Swanson topped the “California Racers Hall of Fame Night” with the AMSOIL USAC/CRA and Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series. Fast qualifier Richard Vander Weerd, Brody Roa, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., and “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams rounded out the top-five drivers.

Thanks to Janet and Lealand McSpadden, Austin Liggett took home $2,700 for claiming the Specialty Fasteners / Saldana Racing Products “Ellen Ellis” Hard Charger Award with a twenty-second to eighth place run. Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm scored the Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish. Matt Lundy earned his third AAA Car Buying 360 Bonus of the season with a ninth place finish in the semi-main.

Vander Weerd began the night by posting the night’s Woodland Auto Display / Beaver Stripes “Billy Wilkerson Fast Time Award” with a new SouthWest track record of 16.411 over the 30-car roster. Swanson won the special “Junior Kurtz No Bozos Trophy Dash” over Vander Weerd, Williams, and Roa.

The night’s 10-lap heat race victories went to Vander Weerd (Extreme Mufflers / Brown & Miller Racing Solutions First Heat), Swanson (Circle Track Performance / Ultra Shield Race Products / Competition Suspension Inc. Second Heat), Roa (Saldana Racing Products / ButlerBuilt Seats Third Heat), and Stevie Sussex (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Fourth Heat). “The Demon” Damion Gardner won the 12-Lap Competition Suspension Inc. / Pyrotect Racing Cells Semi Main.

Thanks to Chris Holt and all of the contributors for raising over $6,000 in bonuses and lap money for the night’s action. The “California Racers Hall of Fame Night” has grown into one of the most anticipated dates on the schedule.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will kickoff their “California Sprint Week” on Saturday, August 31st, at Calistoga Speedway’s “12th Annual Louie Vermeil Classic.”

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will return to action on Saturday, September 14th, at Canyon Speedway Park’s “Southwest Championships.”

AMSOIL USAC/CRA & SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: August 17, 2019 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California – “California Racers Hall of Fame Night”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY / BEAVER STRIPES “BILLY WILKERSON” QUALIFYING: 1. Richard Vander Weerd, 10, Vander Weerd-16.411 (New SouthWest Record); 2. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-16.530; 3. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.627; 4. Austin Williams, 92, Sertich-16.645; 5. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-16.658; 6. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-16.693; 7. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.896; 8. Jace Vander Weerd, 88, Vander Weerd-17.061; 9. Charles Davis Jr., 50, Davis-17.062; 10. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-17.068; 11. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-17.160; 12. Stevie Sussex, 12, Allen-17.217; 13. Danny Faria Jr., 42, Cheney-17.244; 14. Mike Martin, 16, Martin-17.336; 15. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-17.430; 16. Matt Rossi, 02, Rossi-17.458; 17. Bill Rose, 6, Rose/Miller-17.492; 18. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.602; 19. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-17.606; 20. Verne Sweeney, 98, Tracy-17.650; 21. Kyle Shipley, 34, Grau-17.659; 22. Chris Bonneau, 15, Bonneau-17.693; 23. Trent Williams, 52V, Williams-17.708; 24. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-17.830; 25. Daylin Perreira, 21X, Perreira-17.898; 26. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-18.016; 27. Joel Rayborne, 12B, Blair-18.102; 28. Matt Lundy, 98L, Lundy-18.218; 29. Justin Kierce, 43, Kierce-18.654; 30. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-NT.

JUNIOR KURTZ “NO BOZOS” TROPHY DASH: (Four 3 lap dashes) 1. Jake Swanson-10 points, 2. Richard Vander Weerd-5 points, 2. Austin Williams-5 points, 4. Brody Roa-4 points. NT

EXTREME MUFFLERS / BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. R.Vander Weerd, 2. Davis, 3. Faria, 4. Rose, 5. Shipley, 6. Perreira, 7. Gardner. 2:57.77

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS / COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Swanson, 2. Johnson, 3. C.Williams, 4. Liggett, 5. Gansen, 6. Bonneau, 7. Martin. 2:55.34

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS / BUTLERBUILT SEATS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Roa, 2. T.Williams, 3. McCarthy, 4. Malcolm, 5. Hix, 6. Tafoya, 7. Lundy. 2:57.46

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Sussex, 2. A.Williams, 3. Rossi, 4. Sweeney, 5. Dyer, 6. J.Vander Weerd, 7. Kierce. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / PYROTECT RACING CELLS SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Gardner, 2. J.Vander Weerd, 3. Martin, 4. Bonneau, 5. Gansen, 6. Shipley, 7. Tafoya, 8. Hix, 9. Lundy, 10. Dyer, 11. Perreira, 12. Kierce. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Jake Swanson (5), 2. Richard Vander Weerd (6), 3. Brody Roa (4), 4. Danny Faria Jr. (13), 5. Austin Williams (3), 6. Stevie Sussex (12), 7. Jace Vander Weerd (8), 8. Austin Liggett (22), 9. R.J. Johnson (10), 10. Cody Williams (2), 11. Damion Gardner (7), 12. Bill Rose (16), 13. Tommy Malcolm (1), 14. Matt McCarthy (11), 15. Trent Williams (21), 16. Mike Martin (14), 17. Charles Davis Jr. (9), 18. Chris Gansen (17), 19. Chris Bonneau (20), 20. Kyle Shipley (19), 21. Verne Sweeney (18), 22. Matt Rossi (15). NT

**Bender and Rayborne flipped during qualifying.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-8 C.Williams, Lap 9 Gardner, Laps 10-14 R.Vander Weerd, Laps 15-23 Roa, Laps 24-30 Swanson.

SPECIALTY FASTENERS / SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS “ELLEN ELLIS” HARD CHARGER: Austin Liggett (22nd to 8th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Tommy Malcolm

AAA CAR BUYING 360 BONUS: Matt Lundy

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Gardner-736, 2-Roa-716, 3-A.Williams-679, 4-Swanson-594, 5-Malcolm-509, 6-Gansen-480, 7-Johnson-458, 8-McCarthy-415, 9-C.Williams-405, 10. R.Vander Weerd-397.

NEW SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Roa-698, 2-Johnson-666, 3-Sussex-639, 4-Davis-584, 5-Martin-554, 6-Swanson-470, 7-Rossi-410, 8-Lundy-378, 9-Michael Curtis-347, 10-Bonneau-326.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACES: August 31 & September 1 – Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, California – “12th Louie Vermeil Classic / California Sprint Week”

NEXT SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACE: September 14 – Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, Arizona – “Southwest Championships”