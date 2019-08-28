All Stars excited to headline four-race trip through Ohio during Labor Day weekend

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (August 28, 2019) – Traditionally a packed agenda for Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil, Labor Day weekend just got bigger, now featuring four events in four days, two of which awarding five-figure paydays.

The four-race stretch will ignite, officially, with Brad Doty Classic competition at Attica Raceway Park on Friday and Saturday, August 30 & 31. Kicking things off with a $5,000-to-win preliminary on Friday, the Doty will hit an even higher gear one night later, eventually shelling out a $10,000 payday after 40 laps of green flag action.

Originally on the World of Outlaws schedule, the 2019 Brad Doty Classic was canceled due to wet weather and later transitioned to All Star sanction.

Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, will conclude the four-day sweep with a doubleheader on Sunday and Monday, September 1 & 2. Like Attica Raceway Park, ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’ will crank things up and award big money over the holiday weekend beginning with the $12,000-to-win Pete Jacobs Memorial on Sunday, September 1.

The Wayne County Speedway visit will conclude with the $5,000-to-win Rick Susong Memorial on Monday, September 2.

With one month remaining on the 2019 All Star calendar, the race for the championship is far from over. Six-time Series champion and all-time Series win leader, Dale Blaney, will enter the Ohio foursome on top of the title chase by 20 markers over Clute, Texas’ Aaron Reutzel. The driver of the McGhee Motosports No. 11 used back-to-back runner-up performances in Pennsylvania to increase his command in the standings.

Although currently second in the title chase, Aaron Reutzel, the 2018 All Star champion, leads the way in the win category. Including two during the recent Pennsylvania swing, Reutzel owns nine victories in 2019, accompanied by 17 marks in the top-five category.

Combined, Reutzel and Blaney account for 12 victories on the tour thus far in 2019. Cory Eliason, who is third in the championship chase, owns two victory lane appearances this season, Paul McMahan, who is awaiting his first opportunity to strike gold in 2019, sits fourth in the championship standings, followed by two-time New York winner, Brock Zearfoss.

Fans who can not make the journey to Ohio for the All Star quadruple-header can still witness every lap live from the comfort of their own home. Speed Shift TV, the official online broadcast partner of the All Star Circuit of Champions in 2019, will be on hand to broadcast all four events from Attica Raceway Park and Wayne County Speedway. Those seeking additional information such as broadcast options and pricing should visit Speed Shift TV online at www.speedshifttv.com.

Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, will open pit gates at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30, and 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 31. A mandatory drivers meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday, with hot laps to follow at 6:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., respectively. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit Attica Raceway Park on the Web at www.atticaracewaypark.com.

Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, will open pit gates at 3 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, September 1 & 2. A drivers meeting will take shape at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, as well as at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Hot laps are scheduled to hit the racing surface at 6 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively. For more updates, please visit Wayne County Speedway online at www.waynecountyspeedway.com.

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (After 8/25/2019):

1. Dale Blaney – 3898

2. Aaron Reutzel – 3878

3. Cory Eliason – 3794

4. Paul McMahan – 3762

5. Brock Zearfoss – 3654

6. Greg Wilson – 3602

7. Gerard McIntyre – 3502

8. Skylar Gee – 3408

9. George Hobaugh – 2972

10. Justin Peck – 2306

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Bubba Raceway Park, Fla. (1/31/2019): Tim Shaffer

Bubba Raceway Park, Fla. (2/1/2019): Tim Shaffer (2)

Bubba Raceway Park, Fla. (2/2/2019): Tony Stewart

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/6/2019): Shane Stewart

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/7/2019): Brad Sweet

Virginia Motor Speedway, Va. (4/11/2019): Cory Eliason

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (4/13/2019): Lance Dewease

Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (5/24/2019): Aaron Reutzel

Fremont Speedway, Ohio (5/26/2019): Aaron Reutzel (2)

Outlaw Speedway, N.Y. (6/7/2019): Brock Zearfoss

Stateline Speedway, N.Y. (6/8/2019): Dale Blaney

Weedsport Speedway, N.Y. (6/9/2019): Danny Dietrich

Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (6/14/2019): Kyle Larson

Muskingum County Speedway, Ohio (6/16/2019): Dale Blaney (2)

Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (6/19/2019): Aaron Reutzel (3)

Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (6/22/2019): Buddy Kofoid

Dirt Oval at Route 66, Ill. (6/29/2019): Aaron Reutzel (4)

Lernerville Speedway, Pa. (7/5/2019): Aaron Reutzel (5)

Sharon Speedway, Ohio (7/6/2019): Dale Blaney (3)

Utica-Rome Speedway, N.Y. (7/12/2019): Aaron Reutzel (6)

Orange County Fair Speedway N.Y. (7/13/2019): Danny Dietrich (2)

Lebanon Valley Speedway N.Y. (7/14/2019): Brock Zearfoss (2)

Plymouth Dirt Track, Wis. (7/25/2019): James McFadden

Jackson Motorplex, Minn. (7/26/2019): James McFadden (2)

Knoxville Raceway, Iowa (7/27/2019): Gio Scelzi

34 Raceway, Iowa (7/28/2019): Tony Stewart (2)

I-96 Speedway, Mich (8/16/2019): Cory Eliason (2)

Plymouth Speedway, Ind. (8/17/2019): Aaron Reutzel (7)

Grandview Speedway, Pa. (8/22/2019): Aaron Reutzel (8)

Williams Grove Speedway, Pa. (8/23/2019): Aaron Reutzel (9)

Williams Grove Speedway, Pa. (8/23/2019): Lance Dewease (2)

Lincoln Speedway, Pa. (8/24/2019): Skylar Gee

BAPS Motor Speedway, Pa. (8/25/2019): Gerard McIntyre