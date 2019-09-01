T.J.’s Takeways From the Tri-Cities of Michigan

Tri-City races remarkably well when slick and has a surface where it can remain slick without taking rubber. Talking to race teams the track didn’t seem to take any rubber until the very end of the winged sprint car feature, and according to drivers that have raced there the past several years was slicker than an average Friday program.

Tri-City is a very important new cog in the racing community in Michigan. If they decide they are happy with their highly successful weekly racing program every Friday night with some open wheel specials, we will have what is essentially Crystal Motor Speedway 2.0 on Fridays (which is a good thing). If Tri-City continues on the steady growth I’ve seen since my last visit several years ago I have to wonder if being positioned between Bay City, Saginaw, and Midland could be a sleeping giant for the All Stars or even the World of Outlaws visiting there once the facility has the capacity to handle it?

Tri-City promoters Steve and Erika Puvalowski should take a bow for doing what many thought could not be done in bringing their facility back to life as a dirt track. I can’t help but dream someday I’m there seeing a major sprint car event with a full house.