Grosz and Mueller Wrap Up DeKalb/Asgrow 360 Nationals Titles at Jackson Motorplex

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Sept. 1, 2019) – Victory Lane was jubilant on Sunday evening at Jackson Motorplex, where Lee Grosz wrapped up a track championship in style.

Grosz and Mike Mueller were thE-Main winners during Sea Foam Products Night, which concluded the DeKalb/Asgrow 360 Nationals presented by Kuhlman Lake Service & Welding, Inc. and Tweeter Contracting.

Grosz won the dash and led all 30 laps of the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars main event to garner his third win of the season at the track.

“You lead these things from the green (and) you don’t know where to go,” he said during an emotional interview in the Winner’s Circle. “That red came out and I didn’t really know where to go. I went to the top and felt pretty good. (On the last lap) I seen him show his nose. I drove into turn three and didn’t lift and let her eat.”

After two stoppages before the first lap was completed the only other caution came on Lap 20 when there was a red flag. Grosz maintained the top spot after the restart, but Justin Henderson stayed within striking distance before diving to the bottom in turns one and two on the final lap. The duo raced side by side through turn two, but Grosz had momentum on the top groove and held on for the victory by 0.429 of a second.

Josh Baughman rounded out the podium with Jack Dover finishing fourth and Trey Starks ending fifth.

Matt Juhl, Dover, Thomas Kennedy and Clint Garner each won a Heat Race #race. Sawyer Phillips was the B Main winner.

Mueller took the lead at the midpoint of the 25-lap National Sprint League Mastell Brothers Touring Series non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc main event en route to his second straight triumph at Jackson Motorplex, winning thE-Main by 1.996 seconds.

“I had way too many frosty beverages last night,” he quipped in a Victory Lane interview. “I just had to get this over so I could have some more.”

Cam Schafer recorded a runner-up result with Eric Schulz placing third and Brandon Halverson fourth, earning him the track championship. Alex Schriever, who led the first 12 laps of the race, was fifth.

Halverson won the Heat Race #race and Schriever claimed the dash.

The next and final event of the season at Jackson Motorplex is Sept. 20-21 for the Casey’s Open Wheel Nationals presented by Sea Foam featuring the IRA Sprint Car Series and Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars as well as the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc.

Jackson Motorplex

Jackson, MN

Sunday September 1, 2019

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 09-Matt Juhl (2)

2. 44X-Trey Starks (1)

3. 44-Chris Martin (3)

4. 27-Carson McCarl (4)

5. 50-Chase Viebrock (7)

6. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (5)

7. 33B-Scott Broty (9)

8. (DNF) 51A-Elliot Amdahl (6)

9. (DNF) 0J-Jeremy McCune (8).

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 81-Jack Dover (1)

2. 56N-Davey Heskin (2)

3. 2C-Wayne Johnson (3)

4. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (4)

5. 45-Monty Ferriera (7)

6. 17X-Lee Goos Jr (5)

7. 03-Shayle Bade (6)

8. 03X-Jamey Ogston (8)

9. 88-Travis Reber (9).

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (1)

2. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips (2)

3. 5-Eric Lutz (3)

4. 4-Cody Hansen (6)

5. 14-Jody Rosenboom (4)

6. 11-Mindy McCune (8)

7. 13JM-Jordan Martens (5)

8. (DNF) 29X-Brandon Stevenson (7).

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 40-Clint Garner (2)

2. 14X-Brooke Tatnell (1)

3. 35-Skylar Prochaska (3)

4. 33-James Broty (4)

5. 17B-Ryan Bickett (5)

6. 2H-Bill Boles (6)

7. 86-Donovan Peterson (7)

8. 14K-Victoria (Tori) Knutson (8).

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 4J-Lee Grosz (2)

2. 17-Josh Baughman (1)

3. 83-Justin Henderson (4)

4. 5Z-Dusty Zomer (3)

5. 09-Matt Juhl (5)

6. 81-Jack Dover (6)

7. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (7)

8. 40-Clint Garner (8).

B-Main (20 Laps)

1. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (5)

2. 17B-Ryan Bickett (4)

3. 45-Monty Ferriera (2)

4. 50-Chase Viebrock (1)

5. 14-Jody Rosenboom (3)

6. 13JM-Jordan Martens (11)

7. 17X-Lee Goos Jr (6)

8. 03-Shayle Bade (10)

9. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (16)

10. 2H-Bill Boles (8)

11. 86-Donovan Peterson (12)

12. 11-Mindy McCune (7)

13. 03X-Jamey Ogston (13)

14. 33B-Scott Broty (9)

15. 14K-Victoria (Tori) Knutson (14)

16. (DNF) 88-Travis Reber (15)

17. (DNF) 29X-Brandon Stevenson (18)

DNS: 0J-Jeremy McCune.

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 4J-Lee Grosz (1)

2. 83-Justin Henderson (3)

3. 17-Josh Baughman (2)

4. 81-Jack Dover (6)

5. 44X-Trey Starks (9)

6. 2C-Wayne Johnson (14)

7. 56N-Davey Heskin (10)

8. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (7)

9. 5Z-Dusty Zomer (4)

10. 09-Matt Juhl (5)

11. 27-Carson McCarl (17)

12. 14X-Brooke Tatnell (12)

13. 35-Skylar Prochaska (16)

14. 40-Clint Garner (8)

15. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips (11)

16. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (18)

17. 44-Chris Martin (13)

18. 50-Chase Viebrock (24)

19. 45-Monty Ferriera (23)

20. (DNF) 17B-Ryan Bickett (22)

21. (DNF) 3P-Sawyer Phillips (21)

22. (DNF) 33-James Broty (20)

23. (DNF) 5-Eric Lutz (15)

24. (DNF) 4-Cody Hansen (19).

NSL Non-Wing Sprint Cars Presented By Hitchdoc

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (2)

2. 87-Mike Mueller (1)

3. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (3)

4. 6-Jake Kouba (4)

5. 7-Clinton Bruns (8)

6. 93-Brad Peterson (5)

7. 99-Bryan Roach (6)

8. 48-Neal Matuska (7)

9. 16-Jimmy Kouba (9)

10. 37-Sye Anderson (12)

DNS: 12-Jeff Pellersels

DNS: 45-David Mackey.

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 0-Alex Schriever (2)

2. 99GG-Cam Schafer (4)

3. 87-Mike Mueller (6)

4. 38X-Eric Schultz (3)

5. 22-Johnny Parsons III (1)

6. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (5).

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 87-Mike Mueller (3)

2. 99GG-Cam Schafer (2)

3. 38X-Eric Schultz (4)

4. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (6)

5. 0-Alex Schriever (1)

6. 93-Brad Peterson (10)

7. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (7)

8. 99-Bryan Roach (11)

9. 22-Johnny Parsons III (5)

10. 6-Jake Kouba (8)

11. 7-Clinton Bruns (9)

12. 48-Neal Matuska (12)

13. 16-Jimmy Kouba (13)

14. 12-Jeff Pellersels (15)

15. (DNF) 37-Sye Anderson (14)

DNS: 45-David Mackey.