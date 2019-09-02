Kyle McCutcheon Sweeps ASCS Southwest Weekend At Vado Speedway Park

From Bryan Hulbert

VADO, N.M. (September 1, 2019) Breaking out the Broom on the ASCS Southwest Region over the Labor Day Weekend, Alamogordo’s Kyle McCutcheon swept the series inaugural Border Tour at Vado Speedway Park.

Racing ninth to first on Saturday night, the Sunday edition saw McCutcheon taking the field to the checkered flag from the fifth starting spot. Bettering his run from Saturday by one, Rick Ziehl traded steps on the podium with Lorne Wofford who had finished fourth before a disqualification due to illegal stacks in post race tech for Billy Chester, who was not in his equipment. Fourth went to Jesse Baker with Colton Hardy tearing a path through the field from 17th to complete the top five.

Brandon Schure was sixth with Robert Herrera making a big run from 21st to seventh. Vance Wofford, Caleb Saiz, and Alex Pettas completed the top ten.

The ASCS Southwest Region is back in action on September 14 at USA Raceway in Tucson, Ariz.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS Southwest Region

Vado Speedway Park

Vado, N.M.

Sunday, September 1, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Jesse Baker, [2]; 2. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [3]; 3. 115-Nick Parker, [6]; 4. 2-Alex Pettas, [7]; 5. 15H-Ricky Holden, [4]; 6. 7D-Landon Denton, [5]; 7. (DNF) 22L-Justin Lasiter, [1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Lorne Wofford, [1]; 2. 5-Kyle McCutcheon, [4]; 3. 131-Royal Jones, [2]; 4. 8-Eric Wilkins, [5]; 5. 7-J.T. Imperial, [6]; 6. 74-Colton Hardy, [7]; 7. 9-Robert Herrera, [3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Billy Chester III, [2]; 2. 116-Vance Wofford, [5]; 3. 77-C.J. Hulsey, [4]; 4. 15-Chris Bonneau, [6]; 5. X-Jerry Gonzalez, [1]; 6. 39-Dylan Harris, [7]; 7. 56-Mike Wells, [3]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps): 1. 21TX-Brandon Schure, [2]; 2. 148-Don Grable, [3]; 3. 19-Wes Wofford, [1]; 4. 99-Caleb Saiz, [4]; 5. 12-Jason Tanner, [5]; 6. M-Richard Wilbee, [7]; 7. 36DD-Matt Ziehl, [6]

B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 74-Colton Hardy, [4]; 2. 7-J.T. Imperial, [1]; 3. 39-Dylan Harris, [5]; 4. 12-Jason Tanner, [2]; 5. 9-Robert Herrera, [10]; 6. 15H-Ricky Holden, [3]; 7. M-Richard Wilbee, [6]; 8. 56-Mike Wells, [11]; 9. 36DD-Matt Ziehl, [9]; 10. 7D-Landon Denton, [8]; 11. (DNF) X-Jerry Gonzalez, [7]; (DNS) 22L-Justin Lasiter,

A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 5-Kyle McCutcheon, [5]; 2. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [6]; 3. 18-Lorne Wofford, [7]; 4. 22-Jesse Baker, [2]; 5. 74-Colton Hardy, [17]; 6. 21TX-Brandon Schure, [4]; 7. 9-Robert Herrera, [21]; 8. 116-Vance Wofford, [3]; 9. 99-Caleb Saiz, [16]; 10. 2-Alex Pettas, [10]; 11. 131-Royal Jones, [13]; 12. 7-J.T. Imperial, [18]; 13. 15H-Ricky Holden, [22]; 14. 39-Dylan Harris, [19]; 15. (DNF) 148-Don Grable, [9]; 16. (DNF) 115-Nick Parker, [8]; 17. (DNF) 19-Wes Wofford, [15]; 18. (DNF) 15-Chris Bonneau, [12]; 19. (DNF) 12-Jason Tanner, [20]; 20. (DNF) 8-Eric Wilkins, [14]; 21. (DNF) 77-C.J. Hulsey, [11]; (DQ) 41-Billy Chester III, [1]