Speed Shift TV and Western Springs Speedway Sign Multi-Year Agreement for Live Streaming

AVON, Ind. (Sept. 2, 2019) – Speed Shift TV is pleased to announce it has extended a multiple-year agreement with Western Springs Speedway for live streaming events.

Every race will be a part of the VIP subscription, which is only $40 per month and encompasses nearly all live broadcasts as well as all On-Demand content.

Western Springs Speedway is a dirt oval located in Auckland, New Zealand. The track kicks off the season on Nov. 1 with racing set to begin at approximately 5:45 p.m. local time, which is 10:45 p.m. Pacific on Oct. 31. All classes will compete during the City of Sails Auckland Championships that will conclude with a fireworks display.

It will be the first of 11 scheduled nights of action during the season, which concludes on March 7. The biggest events of the season feature international midget and sprint series races. Shane Stewart, Kyle Hirst, Jamie Veal, Christopher Bell, Logan Seavey, Chris Windom and a host of other Americans competed last year. This year’s roster is yet to be determined.

The Speed Shift TV live stream will not be available in New Zealand.

For a list of all upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/schedule/ .

SPEED SHIFT TV –

Speed Shift TV is one of the leading motor sports marketing, production and live streaming providers in the industry, servicing more than 275 nights of racing per year across the globe to an audience nationwide and beyond.

Speed Shift TV is marketing-first brand and works alongside tracks and series to promote and add measurable value the series, venues, events, partners and drivers.