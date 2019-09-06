Allstar Performance Event List: September 6-8, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 6-8, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday September 6, 2019
Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – North East Wingless Sprints
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints
Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series – Wingless Nationals
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – AFCS Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – AFCS Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT – USA – ASCS Frontier Region
Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Gondick Law Speedway – Superior, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association – Herb Barlow Memorial
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Herb Barlow Memorial
Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Capital Racing Sprintcar Agency
Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour – 360 Sprint Car New York Nationals
Merced Speedway – Merced, CA – USA – USAC CRA Sprint Car Series
Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series
Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma
Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – Wigned 305 Sprint Cars
Nikol Bay Speedway – Burrup, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Night Before the 50
Rapid Speedway – Rock Rapids, IA – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series
River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Gold Cup Race of Champions
Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Twin City Raceway – Kenai, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Saturday September 7, 2019
105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints
35 Raceway Park – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Series
All-Tech Raceway – Lake City, FL – USA – Southeastern Sprint Car Series
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series
Bandit Speedway – Box Elder, SD – USA – POWRi Bandit Non-Wing Sprint Cars
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series
Berlin Raceway – Marne, MI – USA – Must See Racing
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Richert Memorial
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – NSL Midwest Power Series – Richert Memorial
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series – Richert Memorial
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series – Wingless Nationals
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints
Delaware International Speedway – Delmar, DE – USA – United Racing Club
Delaware International Speedway – Delmar, DE – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – ASCS Gulf South Region
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Honor Raceway – Pueblo, CO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – USA – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series
I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – USA – Sprint Series of Nebraska
I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – King of Thunder Sprint Car Series
Lake View Motor Speedway – Nichols, SC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour
Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Capital Racing Sprintcar Agency
Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour – 360 Sprint Car New York Nationals
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – USAC Silver Crown Championship
Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints – SOS Championship
Mobile International Speedway – Irvington, AL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series
Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma
Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Northline Speedway – Hidden Valley, NT – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Tuscarora 50, $52,000 to win
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association
Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USA – USAC CRA Sprint Car Series
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Gold Cup Race of Champions
Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association – Tom Knowles Memorial
Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Tom Knowles Memorial
Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget Series – Tom Knowles Memorial
St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – 350 Supermodifieds
Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – International Supermodified Association
Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – NEMA Midget Car Series
TNT Speedway – Three Lakes, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association
Twin City Raceway – Kenai, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
US 24 Speedway – Logansport, IN – USA – United States Speed Association
Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM – USA – POWRi 305 Winged Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars
Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars
Sunday September 8, 2019
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Nebraska Cup
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Sprint Series of Nebraska – Nebraska Cup
Five Mile Point Speedway – Kirkwood, NY – USA – Non-Wing Sprint Cars