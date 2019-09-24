PureCrop1 confirmed to sponsor Tuesday A-main at inaugural Hangtown 100

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – September 23, 2019…Officials with the Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 are pleased to announce that PureCrop1 has come on board to sponsor the Tuesday night main event on November 19th at Placerville Speedway.

PureCrop1 is a rapidly growing organic based formulation serving the premium agriculture industry. PureCrop1 is also safe to use at home around children and pets. The company views dirt track motorsports as a great way to build the PureCrop1 brand and at the same time help build the awareness of dirt track motorsports.

“We are definitely excited to partner with the inaugural Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway,” said Ray Drysdale of PureCrop1. “This is sure to be a spectacular event with an amazing purse and we look forward to getting the PureCrop1 name out there even more in the Northern California dirt track world. Once I heard about the race at Chili Bowl from Matt Wood, I knew it was something we wanted to get involved with. We are happy to support Matt and Placerville Speedway.”

Elk Grove Ford President Matt Wood spoke about the support from PureCrop1 saying, “Having a national high-tech agricultural company like PureCrop1 come on board as title sponsor for Tuesday’s USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget A-main, is a perfect fit for our inaugural Hangtown 100. We are excited to have PureCrop1 as partners for the Hangtown 100 and Placerville Speedway.”

To learn more about PureCrop1 please visit their website at https://purecrop1.com/index.html

The Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 on Tuesday and Wednesday November 19th and 20th marks the first ever appearance by the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series to the Placerville Speedway. The two-night event co-sanctioned with the USAC Western States Midgets will utilize a modified Trophy Cup style format, featuring larger than normal inverts.

Tuesday’s PureCrop1 main event will be 30-laps, $5,000-to-win and features the top-12 cars in combined points inverted.

Following the action on opening night there will be a post-race party on the fairgrounds with food, drinks, a live band and a lot of fun to be had.

Wednesday night’s A-main will be 100-laps around the famed red clay oval with the winner picking up a $20,000 payday. All the biggest names in USAC National Midget racing will be in action, as well as special guest appearances by some of racing’s biggest stars.

Also in action both nights will be the Wicked Energy Gum NW Focus Midgets presented by Cognitive Warriors.

Reserved seating continues to be on sale for the Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 and can be purchased by visiting www.hangtown100.com/tickets

A rain date has also been established for Thursday November 21st in case of inclement weather. To stay up to date with event news be sure and visit www.hangtown100.com and follow along on Twitter Hangtown100 (@hangtown100) | Twitter

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 12,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2019 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us Placerville Speedway (@pvillespeedway) | Twitter – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.