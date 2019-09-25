SAN TAN VALLEY HOSTS USAC SOUTHWEST VS. USAC/CRA $4,000-TO-WIN “HALL OF FAME CLASSIC”

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 24, 2019… The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars return to action this Saturday, August 28th at Arizona Speedway. Promoted by Jonah Trussel, the $4,000-to-win “Hall of Fame Classic” is also a co-sanctioned grudge race with California’s AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars. The San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprints will join the action and the track will host a special legends autograph session that includes this year’s Arizona Motorsports Hall of Fame inductees. The spectator gates will open at 4:00pm and racing is scheduled for 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– The Schoenfeld 14272735-78 Muffler is MANDATORY for Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest competition at Arizona Speedway. Failure to comply will be disqualified from the events.

– 360 BONUS / AAA Car Buying is offering a $100 bonus to the highest finishing 360.

– USAC BONUS / Any racer who enters every event for both the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest and AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car schedules will have their entry fees reimbursed at the end of the year.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners with the 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A as the only approved right rear tires. The “Medium” is also legal with the USAC National, USAC SouthWest, USAC West Coast, and VRA Sprint Cars.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– USAC SouthWest charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors.

– The weight rule is 1,325 lbs. with driver and the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at usaclicense.com.

The annual “Hall of Fame Classic” has been an Arizona tradition going back to 2000 at the legendary Manzanita Speedway. Originally sanctioned by the Sprint Car Racing Association (SCRA), “The Shermanator” Jeremy Sherman won the inaugural race and since then, the event has been a part of the USAC/CRA, USAC National, and USAC SouthWest Sprint Car schedules. Current USAC/CRA point leader, “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with three “Hall of Fame Classic” victories and the event winner’s list is at the end of the release.

A special autograph session will be held with many Arizona racing legends and Larry Clark will serve as Grand Marshall. Jimmy Blanton, Keith Bryan, Russell Faucett, Keith Hall, Billy Hicks, Ricky Hood, Brent Kaeding, “The Tempe Tornado” Lealand McSpadden, Jerry Miller, Mark Passarelli, “The Shermanator” Jeremy Sherman, and Lonnie Sherman will meet and greet the race fans in attendance. They will be joined by Arizona Motorsports Hall of Fame inductees Bob Bishop, Ricky Davis, Chuck Forstie, Mike Pinney, and Bruce Robinson.

To date, there have been forty USAC SouthWest Sprint Car races at the fast 1/3-mile clay oval. Since April 13, 2013, ten different drivers claimed victory, led by R.J. Johnson with 18 triumphs. Logan Seavey set the 1-lap track record of 14.714 on April 20th and the track’s series win list is at the end of this release.

Entering the eleventh point race, there have been ten different winners. Point leader Brody Roa leads all drivers with two feature victories. “The Demon” Damion Gardner, Josh Hodges, R.J. Johnson, C.J. Leary, Martin, Hunter Schuerenberg, Logan Seavey, Jake Swanson, and Stevie Sussex have one win on the season.

Heading to the “Hall of Fame Classic,” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) holds a 32-point lead over the competition. Switching to Tanner Grau’s #34 Western Premier Hauling / Westin Diversified Maxim, Roa topped the September 14th “Southwest Championships” at Canyon Speedway Park. At press time, the 2016 USAC West Coast champion has two feature wins, one Beaver Stripes Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, two Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Awards, ten top-10 finishes, and 103 feature laps led to his credit. Currently ranked third in USAC/CRA points, Roa is tied with “The People’s Champion” Dave Darland and “The Real American” Matt Rossi with four SouthWest wins and will be looking to add the “Hall of Fame Classic” to his resume.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, AZ) is second in the chase for the USAC SouthWest crown. Piloting the Bobby Martin Racing #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / AME Electrical Contracting Sherman, Johnson ran second to Roa at the “Southwest Championships.” To date, the five-time champion has one feature win, four heat race victories, one Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award, ten top-10 finishes, and 26 feature laps led on the season. Sitting thirteenth in USAC/CRA points, R.J. has fifty-six USAC SouthWest victories and will have his sights on his third “Hall of Fame Classic” triumph.

Stevie Sussex (Tempe, AZ) ranks third in the USAC SouthWest point standings. Driving Robbie and Gaye Allen’s #12 ABC Body Shop / PPG Automotive Finishes Maxim, Sussex placed sixth in the Canyon Speedway Park main event. At press time, the 2017 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year has one feature win, two heat race victories, one Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award, ten top-10 finishes and 32 feature laps led on the year. Currently ranked nineteenth in USAC/CRA standings, Stevie has 13 SouthWest victories and will be looking to win the “Hall of Fame Classic.”

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, AZ) sits fourth in the championship point chase. Racing his #50 RSS Industries / MP Environmental RSS, Davis finished fifth at Canyon’s “Southwest Championships.” To date, the defending champion has one Beaver Stripes Fast Time Award, six heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led in the campaign. Currently placed eighth in USAC/CRA points, “Chargin” Charles has 30 USAC SouthWest wins and will have his sights on his first victory of the year.

“The Magic Man” Mike Martin (Yuma, AZ) ranks fifth in the chase for the championship. Piloting his #16 Naquin Precision Earth Moving / American FlowTech Maxim, Martin finished eighth in the “Southwest Championships.” At press time, the 2012 “Hall of Fame Classic” winner has one feature win, one heat race victory, one Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award, eight top-10 finishes, and 4 feature laps led on the year. Ranked fifteenth in USAC/CRA standings, “The Magic Man” has seven SouthWest wins and will be looking to claim another victory at Arizona Speedway.

Currently ranked twenty-second in points, Stephen Sanchez (Flagstaff, AZ) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Ryan Cully (Alger, WA), Eddie Tafoya Jr. (Chino Hills, CA), and Jeff Dyer (Bermuda Dunes, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Jake Swanson, Matt Lundy, “The Real American” Matt Rossi, Chris Bonneau, Michael Curtis, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, “The Demon” Damion Gardner, Jonas Reynolds, Dennis Gile, Daylin Perreira, “Thunder” Tommy Malcolm, Matt McCarthy, Justin Kierce and more.

“The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) leads a strong contingent with the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, Brody Roa, Jake Swanson, Chris Gansen, “Thunder” Tommy Malcolm, Matt McCarthy, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., and Eddie Tafoya Jr. round out the top-10 drivers.

Arizona Speedway is located at 47800 N. Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley, just five minutes from Mesa, Arizona. To get to the track, exit Ironwood Drive on US 60, then head four miles south. Adult Tickets are $25, Senior Tickets are $25, Kids Tickets (11 & under) are FREE. For more event and ticket information, visit arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2013-R.J. Johnson, 2014-R.J. Johnson, 2015-R.J. Johnson, 2016-R.J. Johnson, 2017-R.J. Johnson, 2018-Charles Davis Jr.

HALL OF FAME CLASSIC WINNERS: 2000-Jeremy Sherman, 2001-Tony Jones, 2002-Damion Gardner, 2003-Charles Davis Jr., 2004-Mike Kirby, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Jeremy Sherman, 2007-Danny Sheridan, 2008-Cancelled, 2009-Not Held, 2010-Not Held, 2011-Bryan Clauson, 2012-Mike Martin, 2013-Chase Stockon, 2014-Bryan Clauson, 2015-Mike Spencer, 2016-R.J. Johnson, 2017-R.J. Johnson, 2018-Damion Gardner.

2019 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Brody Roa, 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-R.J. Johnson, 1-C.J. Leary, 1-Mike Martin, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Logan Seavey, 1-Stevie Sussex, 1-Jake Swanson.

SAN TAN VALLEY SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS: 18-R.J. Johnson, 8-Charles Davis Jr., 4-Stevie Sussex, 3-Brady Bacon, 2-Chris Windom, 1-Mike Martin, 1-Tye Mihocko, 1-Josh Pelkey, 1-Logan Seavey, 1-Jake Swanson.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Brody Roa-775, 2. R.J. Johnson-743, 3. Stevie Sussex-701, 4. Charles Davis Jr.-658, 5. Mike Martin-613, 6. Jake Swanson-470, 7. Matt Lundy-427, 8. Matt Rossi-413, 9. Chris Bonneau-362, 10. Michael Curtis-357, 11. Austin Williams-324, 12. Damion Gardner-269, 13. Josh Hodges-202, 14. Jonas Reynolds-201, 15. Isaac Chapple-200, 16. Dennis Gile-199, 17. Hunter Schuerenberg-197, 18. Daylin Perreira-194, 19. Tommy Malcolm-190, 20. Matt McCarthy-152.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Damion Gardner-1142, 2. Austin Williams-1083, 3. Brody Roa-1063, 4. Jake Swanson-975, 5. Chris Gansen-757, 6. Tommy Malcolm-666, 7. Matt McCarthy-608, 8. Charles Davis Jr.-592, 9. Danny Faria Jr.-583, 10. Eddie Tafoya Jr. ®-549, 11. Richard Vander Weerd-508, 12. Steve Hix ®-505, 13. R.J. Johnson-499, 14. Cody Williams-495, 15. Mike Martin-477, 16. Austin Liggett-453, 17. Verne Sweeney-391, 18. Jace Vander Weerd-351, 19. Stevie Sussex-350, 20. A.J. Bender-307.