COURTNEY & PICKENS AMONG LATEST SPRINT CAR ENTRIES FOR 79TH TURKEY NIGHT GRAND PRIX

SEPTEMBER 25, 2019… More sprint car entries have arrived for the “79th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix” at Ventura Raceway. Set for November 27th and 28th, the USAC West Coast and VRA 360 Sprint Cars will clash in special non-point races and the finale of the “ARP Battle of the Beach” mini-series. Also featuring the NOS Energy Drink USAC National and Western States Midgets, the prestigious event will draw a talented roster of drivers from across the country.

Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, IN), the 2017 “Turkey Night” sprint car winner and defending AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Car Champion, heads an impressive stable fielded by Steve Watt. New Zealand Midget champion Michael Pickens (Auckland, NZ), Cody Majors (Simi Valley, CA), USAC West Coast rookie contender Slater Helt (Harrisonville, MO), and Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, CA) will also drive a potent Steve Watt / Maxwell Industries entry.

USAC West Coast rookie contender Tanner Boul (Auberry, CA) has also submitted his entry for the Thanksgiving Classic. As this writing goes to press, Boul ranks fourth in the rookie point chase behind Hannah Mayhew, J.J. Ringo, and Helt.

ATTENTION RACERS: Thursday, October 31st, is the deadline for the $50 early entry fee. Any entry postmarked or received after October 31st will have a $100 entry fee. Entries submitted on raceday will be $100. The 360 Sprint Car Entry Form for the “79th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix” can be found at westcoastsprintcars.com/2019/tn19.pdf. USAC West Coast Sprint Car series rules will apply and the rule book can be found at westcoastsprintcars.com or usacracing.com.

Advance tickets for the “79th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix” are available online through venturaraceway.com or by calling 805.648.7223. Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will return to action on Saturday, October 5th at Santa Maria Raceway. Santa Maria Raceway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California. For more event information, visit the track’s website at santamariaraceway.com or call 805.710.4407.

2019 TURKEY NIGHT GRAND PRIX SPRINT CAR ENTRIES:

Car # – Driver – Hometown – Car Owner

2- J.J. Ringo / Morgan Hill, CA / Keller Motorsports

99T- Tanner Boul / Auberry, CA / Boul Racing

TBA- Tyler Courtney / Indianapolis, IN / Steve Watt

TBA- Slater Helt / Harrisonville, MO / Steve Watt

TBA- Ricky Lewis / Oxnard, CA / Steve Watt

TBA- Cody Majors / Simi Valley, CA / Steve Watt

TBA- Michael Pickens / Auckland, NZ / Steve Watt

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett.

TURKEY NIGHT 360 DIRT SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2016-Geoff Ensign, 2017-Tyler Courtney, 2018-Carson Macedo.

2019 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Tristan Guardino, 3-Austin Liggett, 2-Jake Swanson, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Brody Roa, 1- Troy Rutherford.

2019 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Tristan Guardino-739, 2. Ryan Timmons-598, 3. Koen Shaw-509, 4. T.J. Smith-435, 5. Hannah Mayhew ®-408, 6. Jake Swanson 400, 7. J.J. Ringo ®-393, 8. Austin Liggett-390, 9. Austin Ervine-361, 10. Slater Helt ®-356, 11. Troy Rutherford-328, 12. Steve Hix-308, 13. Danny Faria Jr.-294, 14. Michael Faccinto-275, 15. Cody Majors-266, 16. Ricky Kirkbride-255, 17. Tanner Boul ®-243, 18. Tom Hendricks-228, 19. Ryan Bernal-206, 20. Kyle Edwards-179.