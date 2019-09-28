Thomas Wins Pole for Silver Crown Event at Eldora

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 27, 2019) – Kevin Thomas Jr. was the final car out to qualify and utilized that position to post the fastest time during qualifications for the USAC Silver Crown Series portion of the 38th running of the 4-Crown Nationals Friday night at Eldora Speedway.
Thomas taking his first ride in the Chris Dyson owned car did not take long to adjust the new surroundings turning the fastest lap in practice on the final lap of the session and followed it up by doing the same thing in qualifications. Thomas will share the front row with Jason McDougal driving for the legendary Fox family. USAC Silver Crown Championship point leader Kody Swanson, Brad Bacon driving the Klatt Enterprises car that leads the owner point standings with the Silver Crown series, and Justin Grant rounded out the top five.
USAC Silver Crown Championship
Eldora Speedway
Rossburg, OH
Friday September 27, 2019
Qualifying:
1. 9-Kevin Thomas Jr, 16.054
2. 56-Jason McDougal, 16.070
3. 20-Kody Swanson, 16.176
4. 6-Brady Bacon, 16.250
5. 91-Justin Grant, 16.321
6. 17-Chris Windom, 16.366
7. 15K-Chad Kemenah, 16.445
8. 7-Kyle Robbins, 16.483
9. 33-Ronnie Wuerdeman, 16.523
10. 10-C.J. Leary, 16.548
11. 97-Tyler Courtney, 16.562
12. 18-Travis Welpott, 16.992
13. 40-David Byrne, 17.048
14. 123-Jimmy Light, 17.074
15. 53-Steve Buckwalter, 17.078
16. 66-Bill Rose, 17.094
17. 57-Dallas Hewitt, 17.138
18. 47-Austin Mundie, 17.143
19. 78-Eric Gordon, 17.192
20. 16-Austin Nemire, 17.272
21. 24-Mike Haggenbottom, 17.279
22. 34-Terry Babb, 17.378
23. 43-John Heydenreich, 17.448
24. 81-Shane Cottle, 17.456
25. 39-Matt Goodnight, 17.569
26. 31-Dave Berkheimer, 18.941
27. 54-Matt Westfall, NT