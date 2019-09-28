Thomas Wins Pole for Silver Crown Event at Eldora

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 27, 2019) – Kevin Thomas Jr. was the final car out to qualify and utilized that position to post the fastest time during qualifications for the USAC Silver Crown Series portion of the 38th running of the 4-Crown Nationals Friday night at Eldora Speedway.

Thomas taking his first ride in the Chris Dyson owned car did not take long to adjust the new surroundings turning the fastest lap in practice on the final lap of the session and followed it up by doing the same thing in qualifications. Thomas will share the front row with Jason McDougal driving for the legendary Fox family. USAC Silver Crown Championship point leader Kody Swanson, Brad Bacon driving the Klatt Enterprises car that leads the owner point standings with the Silver Crown series, and Justin Grant rounded out the top five.

USAC Silver Crown Championship

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, OH

Friday September 27, 2019

Qualifying:

1. 9-Kevin Thomas Jr, 16.054

2. 56-Jason McDougal, 16.070

3. 20-Kody Swanson, 16.176

4. 6-Brady Bacon, 16.250

5. 91-Justin Grant, 16.321

6. 17-Chris Windom, 16.366

7. 15K-Chad Kemenah, 16.445

8. 7-Kyle Robbins, 16.483

9. 33-Ronnie Wuerdeman, 16.523

10. 10-C.J. Leary, 16.548

11. 97-Tyler Courtney, 16.562

12. 18-Travis Welpott, 16.992

13. 40-David Byrne, 17.048

14. 123-Jimmy Light, 17.074

15. 53-Steve Buckwalter, 17.078

16. 66-Bill Rose, 17.094

17. 57-Dallas Hewitt, 17.138

18. 47-Austin Mundie, 17.143

19. 78-Eric Gordon, 17.192

20. 16-Austin Nemire, 17.272

21. 24-Mike Haggenbottom, 17.279

22. 34-Terry Babb, 17.378

23. 43-John Heydenreich, 17.448

24. 81-Shane Cottle, 17.456

25. 39-Matt Goodnight, 17.569

26. 31-Dave Berkheimer, 18.941

27. 54-Matt Westfall, NT